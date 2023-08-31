After reporting on Carrie Low‘s experience and the story of a young woman who reported she was drugged at The Dome before being sexually assaulted, we invited survivors of sexual assault to share their experiences and how the police handled their investigations. We assured them anonymity. This is one in an ongoing series. See the entire series here.

I was sexually assaulted in 2017 and it took until this year to be heard. I was blown off by police because the man who sexually assaulted me was my ex-husband. They told me he was a jealous ex and just wanted me back and closed the case. I fought for years until he was arrested this year!! Police have failed me so many times. My ex sexually assaulted me a second time and that time I didn’t report because the first time was unheard.

If you are a survivor of sexual assault and would like to share your experiences with how the police handled your investigation, we’d be happy to hear from you. Anonymity is assured. Email survivor@halifaxexaminer.ca.