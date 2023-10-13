The inside of a cell at Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Burnside. It's super small, and everything is painted beige. There are two bunks, one obscuring the small window. There's a tiny table bolted to the wall, and one stool bolted to the floor. The toilet sink combo is in the corner by the door. Very homey.
A jail cell in the north wing of the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility. Photo: Halifax Examiner

The Halifax Examiner yesterday received a report that a prisoner at the Burnside jail has died.

Via email late yesterday afternoon, Department of Justice spokesperson Deborah Bayer confirmed the death:

We can confirm that an individual in custody at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth was found unresponsive in their cell early Monday morning. First aid was immediately rendered but unfortunately the individual had passed. Halifax Regional Police and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service were notified; the cause of death has not yet been determined by the medical examiner.

The individual’s next of kin has been notified and our thoughts are with them at this time. As with all deaths of persons in custody, the newly established Deaths in Custody Review Committee will examine the facts and circumstances of this matter.

The Examiner understands that the prisoner was a man.

