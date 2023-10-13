The Halifax Examiner yesterday received a report that a prisoner at the Burnside jail has died.

Via email late yesterday afternoon, Department of Justice spokesperson Deborah Bayer confirmed the death:

We can confirm that an individual in custody at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth was found unresponsive in their cell early Monday morning. First aid was immediately rendered but unfortunately the individual had passed. Halifax Regional Police and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service were notified; the cause of death has not yet been determined by the medical examiner.

The individual’s next of kin has been notified and our thoughts are with them at this time. As with all deaths of persons in custody, the newly established Deaths in Custody Review Committee will examine the facts and circumstances of this matter.