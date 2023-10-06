At a hearing about a proposed publication ban related to the Witness Protection Program, the federal Crown lawyer threatened to charge me criminally if I submitted certain material to the court.

The proposed publication ban is related to the Randy Riley trial. On Thursday, a jury found Riley not guilty of murder.

I was representing myself at the hearing.

It was my intention to avoid disclosing or discussing the material in open court, so intended to instead submit the material to the judge to review. In preparation for that, I gave the material to the two Crown lawyers (one representing the federal Witness Protection Program and the other from the provincial Public Prosecution Service).

When he received the material, federal Crown lawyer Jan Jansen told me that mere possession of the material is a crime, and submitting it to the court would be a crime. As I understood him, that’s because the submission itself would become public information. I’m confused on this point, as the Crown itself is submitting a sealed document that the public will not be able to access, and I wanted to do the same.

Justice Josh Arnold suggested I obtain a lawyer, and I have. The matter comes back before the court on October 18.

An interim publication ban applies to much of the information discussed in court, so I will not further detail what happened.