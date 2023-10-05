After just three and a half hours of deliberation, a jury has found Randy Riley not guilty for the 2010 murder of Chad Smith.

As the verdict was being read, Riley remained stoic as ever, showing no emotion. He simply turned to his Aunt Betty and silently mouthed “I love you.”

The Crown’s case rested on two very problematic witnesses. Both Paul Smith (no relation to Chad Smith) and Kaitlin Fuller have changed their stories over the years — Paul Smith in a way that cleared Riley of the murder, and Fuller in a way that further implicated Riley in the murder.

Kaitlin Fuller is the subject of a publication ban hearing tomorrow at 10am. I will make some newsworthy submissions at the hearing and will have a follow-up article soon after.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.