Make a donation to the Halifax Examiner

Some people have asked that we allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!









Where does your donated money go?

You may have noticed that a lot articles in the Halifax Examiner are not behind the paywall. In particular, we’ve been making all COVID-19 coverage freely available, as well as coverage of the mass murders of April 18 & 19. For this coverage, we rely the goodwill of our regular subscribers, and on additional donations from readers.

Additionally, the Halifax Examiner regularly undertakes court action. Right now, for example, we are part of a media coalition that is asking the court to unseal search warrant documents related to the police investigation into the mass murders. This work is also funded by reader donations.