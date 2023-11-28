I am not a crook.

That is my first take-away from a decision released Monday by Supreme Court of Nova Scotia Justice Josh Arnold.

Arnold was ruling on an application from the Witness Protection Program seeking a “retroactive publication ban” on two articles I wrote in relation to the murder trial of Randy Riley; the articles were published on the Halifax Examiner’s website.

“To purport to make this order retroactive would result in potential criminalization of reporting and publishing done in good faith reliance on an existing publication ban,” wrote Arnold in the decision.

Indeed, at a hearing on the proposed retroactive publican ban, Jan Jensen, the lawyer representing the WPP, blithely discussed the possibility that should Arnold issue a retroactive publican ban, I could potentially be charged criminally, and face up to five years in prison.

So, of course the issue of the retroactive ban was of foremost importance to me personally. I’m relieved that particular issue has been settled — at least for the present. But as a reporter and press freedom advocate, I’m not happy with the rest of Arnold’s decision.

Arnold essentially split the baby — he refused to issue a retroactive publication ban, but he granted all other elements of the WPP’s application, including a forward-looking publication ban.

That’s not really criticism; I think Arnold closely read the case law, and he ruled as he had to. But as I’ll explain, this case gets at how the protections around the Witness Protection Program can be abused by prosecutors in a way that are not just unfair to defendants but also fundamentally anti-democratic.

Riley trial

Randy Riley in the lobby of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court, Sept. 14, 2023. Credit: Tim Bousquet

The publication ban issue arises out of the murder trial of Randy Riley. Long story very short, the Crown’s case against Riley rested largely on a witness named Kaitlin Fuller.

Before the trial, Arnold issued two publication bans. One was the usual boilerplate temporary prohibition against publishing testimony at trial that wasn’t before the jury, until the trial is over. The second was unusual: it prohibited publication of any photos of Fuller, or any printed description of her, or linking back to any previously published photos or descriptions of her. . I didn’t have a problem with either publication ban, so didn’t oppose them.

In his decision, Arnold described Fuller’s attendance at trial:

Ms. Fuller was called as a witness by the Crown. She testified between September 20 and 22, 2023. She described her personal circumstances in detail on direct examination and was vigorously cross-examined in relation to many aspects of her life. Ms. Fuller testified that she was in and out of the WPP between 2010 and 2014, having been removed from the program at various points due to breaches of her agreement. She was cross-examined at length regarding her unsavory character, her criminal record, drug addiction, and her financial motivation to re-enter the WPP for the benefit of herself and her family… As noted, at the onset of the trial a publication ban had been requested by the Crown and agreed to by Mr. Riley regarding Ms. Fuller. The Halifax Examiner and CBC News ran stories during the trial that included details of Ms. Fuller’s testimony, all within the confines of the publication ban.

Arnold is correct that the CBC ran a story about Fuller’s testimony, but that was only in response to closing arguments. I was the only reporter in the courtroom during Fuller’s testimony, and I dutifully reported what was said, including during the vigorous cross-examination. That’s what reporters do. And in that reporting, I was careful to work within the confines of the two publication bans then in place.

Only after I published the two articles about Fuller’s testimony, did the WPP file the application for retroactive publication ban , relying on provisions in the Witness Protection Program Act.

In his decision, Arnold noted that the WPP could have easily asked for a publication ban before the trial began for information they surely knew would be discussed in open court, before a reporter:

I acknowledge that there was an obvious alternative measure that could have prevented the present situation: the WPP, aware that a protected person was testifying in a murder trial and that her evidence might touch upon information pertinent to her WPP status, could have monitored the situation and raised its concerns — through the PPS Crowns if necessary — before news organizations, reasonably believing they were bound only by the existing publication ban, published allegedly objectionable information… Again, the WPP disclosed materials relating to Kaitlin Fuller to the PPS Crown [i.e., the prosecuting Crown] after many months of careful vetting, accommodated by a relatively lengthy adjournment justified by the purported scale of the task for WPP staff to process the documents. Once received, the PPS Crown, in turn, disclosed the vetted materials to the defence. Prior to the commencement of trial, the Crown requested a very specific publication ban in relation to Ms. Fuller, whose terms were formulated taking into account her status as a WPP-protected person. The WPP knew exactly what material had been disclosed about Ms. Fuller, and precisely what she might be examined about. Neither WPP staff, the Attorney General, nor the PPS Crown on their behalf, made any request or application to the court in advance of Ms. Fuller’s testimony to seek an additional or augmented publication ban reflective of the concerns the Attorney General has now raised ex post facto in this application. Plainclothes police escorted Ms. Fuller in and out of the courtroom during her testimony, and remained in the courtroom while she testified. However, no WPP personnel or counsel for the Attorney General attended during the three days of Ms. Fuller’s testimony, despite their knowledge that this was a public trial during which she would be examined and cross-examined, and that her evidence particularly on cross-examination — was inevitably going to involve her participation with the WPP. Those reporting on the trial, it appears, complied with the publication ban as ordered.

The next sentence in Arnold’s decision should be isolated, because I need to comment specifically on it:

Because the affidavit filed by the WPP has been sealed, and the participating media have only been supplied with a vetted affidavit, neither the parties nor the public are aware of the specific contents of the articles that are of concern to the WPP, other than the WPP’s global claim that there is a risk that a “matrix” of information could lead to Ms. Fuller’s identification.

I read that vetted affidavit, and it was so non-specific (in its vetted, i.e. redacted, form) that had I been given it before the trial as a guide to what I could not report on, I would have written the exact same articles, thinking I was complying with the Act. To this day, I don’t see how it’s even possible that what I wrote violated the Witness Protection Program Act. Arnold seemed to understand this:

The WPP’s implicit position, as advanced by the Attorney General, is that

the parties, the court, and the media, not the WPP itself, are responsible for

monitoring the evidence to ensure that nothing mentioned could inadvertently run

afoul of the WPP’s interpretation of the scope of prohibited disclosure. This

includes not only information that on its face violates the WPPA, but also other

information that WPP personnel may consider to be part of a “matrix”. This is ill

considered. How could anyone — court, media or parties — know what additional “matrix” of information might be of concern to the WPP, aside from WPP

personnel themselves? And having failed to alert anyone as to its concerns in

advance of trial, or prior to Ms. Fuller’s testimony, the WPP now demands a

“retroactive” publication ban — which appears to be unknown to the law — requiring

the Halifax Examiner to take down two of its articles, at its own expense, without

identifying what aspects of the articles are allegedly in breach of the disclosure

prohibitions in the WPPA.

I submit that the uncertainty is exactly what the WPP wants — it makes it difficult if not impossible to report on the WPP at all.

As I wrote above, although he denied the retroactive provision of the WPP’s proposed publication ban, Arnold granted all the other aspects of it, including a ban on any new reporting on Kaitlin Fuller’s testimony and that her testimony be sealed, i.e., no one else in the world, for all of history, can look at it.

This means that no one — no reporter, no academic, no lawyer, no lawmaker, no senator — can use Fuller’s testimony and the issues raised by it to look under the hood of the Witness Protection Program.

On Oct. 11, I explained:

I’m realizing as I get more into this reporting, that it’s not even solely, perhaps not even mostly, about the Randy Riley case, but rather about the Witness Protection Program itself. Under the guise of “protecting witnesses,” a goal all of us can get behind in the abstract, the Witness Protection Program (WPP) has been legislatively shielded from all public and media scrutiny. I’ll get into this in more detail in the future, but that legislative protection makes it impossible to ask some fundamental questions about the WPP, such as:

• Can the WPP be weaponized in the prosecution of innocent defendants?

• What controls are placed on those people being protected?

• What happens if a protected person lies at a criminal proceeding?

• Are the costs of protecting a witness reasonable? Are there any limits on those costs? Should those costs be monitored and/or audited by an independent, non-policing agency?

• What obligation does the WPP have to inform a defendant about a protected person testifying? The Riley case gives just a glimpse of insight into these questions and others.

I know of no other institution in our democratic society that is completely immune from inspection or oversight. This is a recipe for corruption.

And I would argue that that’s exactly what happened in the Riley case — the Crown used the cloak of secrecy around the WPP in order to weaponize Kaitlin Fuller’s testimony to prosecute an innocent man.

But due to an unprecedented constellation of happenstance — a WPP lawyer too sloppy to ask that Fuller’s testimony be sealed before trial, a judge who insisted the Riley had the right to full discovery about Fuller’s participation in the WPP, a lone reporter with the interest to be present for Fuller’s testimony, a defendant who was in fact innocent, and a jury that could read through the botched obfuscation — we got a momentarily glimpse under the WPP hood, and the WPP wants to make sure that hood is shut tight forevermore.

What happens now?

In theory, any of the parties in the application can appeal Arnold’s decision to the Supreme Court of Canada. But in reality, the CBC won’t; it got what it asked for — it is fine with the forward-looking aspect of the publication ban, probably because it doesn’t understand the gravity of it. And I can’t appeal the ruling because I don’t have the hundreds of thousands of dollars necessary to hire the high-priced legal firms necessary to appear before the court.

That leaves the Witness Protection Program. I have no idea whether they can live with my two articles being out in the world, and the precedent that sets. Thankfully, if the WPP appeals, some open government and press freedom groups have told me they’d ask to be intervenors — they can submit arguments to the court at much less expense than required to move my own appeal to the court.

So, we’ll see.

In the meantime, I’ve been holding off on some reporting about Randy Riley and about Kaitlin Fuller as I awaited Arnold’s decision. I’ll return to that now, and to new reporting about the Witness Protection Program. But everything I write will have to go through a pre-publication process with my lawyer to make sure I don’t get anywhere near violating the various publication bans now in place, or the Witness Protection Program Act.

That will cost money and time, but the reporting is important.

You can read Justice Arnold’s entire decision here.