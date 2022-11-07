In 2020, environmental lawyer Jamie Simpson received a strange invitation from a mysterious man in Luxembourg, who apparently wanted dirt on the Nova Scotia government that Simpson couldn’t and wouldn’t give. After that, the man and the company seem to have disappeared.
The curious case of ‘Red Roof Events’
A ‘global leading speakers agency’ contacted a Nova Scotia lawyer with strange questions about his work for groups opposed to Northern Pulp’s proposed effluent treatment facility. Then the agency vanished.