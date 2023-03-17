This is the sixth in a series of articles resulting from a yearlong investigation into Paper Excellence, by far Canada’s largest pulp and paper producer following its 2021 acquisition of Domtar, and now also the North American logging giant, Resolute Forest Products. These articles are part of “Deforestation Inc.,” a collaboration of the International Consortium […]
Deforestation Inc: Canada is a ‘world laggard’ in sustainable forestry, say critics, and Paper Excellence’s expansion threatens this country’s boreal forests
With Paper Excellence now controlling 21% of Canada’s pulp and paper industry and 22 million hectares of Canada’s forest lands, should Canadians be concerned about its growing control of an entire industry and its supply chain?