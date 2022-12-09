This week, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston was the opening speaker (and apparently only Canadian) invited to address a one-day Washington “summit” organized by CTel, an American non-profit focused on research related to virtual care, or telehealth.  CTel started in 1995. Its conferences are attended by executives from companies, governments, hospitals, and universities who pay […]
To access this post, you must purchase a membership plan or  log into an existing membership.

Jennifer Henderson

Jennifer Henderson is a freelance journalist and retired CBC News reporter.