Nova Scotia is reporting 12 deaths from COVID recorded during the most recent reporting period, March 28-April 3.

All of the 12 deaths occurred before the reporting period (i.e. before March 28). That doesn’t mean that there weren’t deaths in the reporting period — there likely were, but they won’t be recorded until future reports.

For example, in the previous reporting period, there were 0 deaths recording during that reporting period, but more likely than not, some, perhaps all, of the 12 deaths reported today occurred during that reporting period.

In any event, through the pandemic, 832 Nova Scotians have died from COVID, 346 of whom have died since July 1, 2022.

We don’t yet have the age or vaccination status of the most recent reported deaths, but in general 90%+ of those who have died from COVID are 70 years old or older, and unvaccinated people are dying at twice the rate of completely vaccinated people.

Also in the March 28-April 3 reporting period, 19 people were hospitalized because of COVID.

Nova Scotia Health reports the current (today) hospitalization status (not including the IWK):

• in hospital for COVID: 12 (2 of whom are in the ICU)

• in hospital for something else but have COVID: 66

• in hospital who contracted COVID after admission to hospital: 43