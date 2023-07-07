Voters in Preston will head to the polls on Aug. 8.

The seat in the Nova Scotia legislature has been vacant since April 1, when Liberal MLA Angela Simmonds stepped down. Premier Tim Houston had six months to call the byelection, with a deadline of Oct. 1 and a latest possible election date of Nov. 14.

Summer elections tend to have lower voter turnout. Houston said last month he expected a new MLA to be sworn in before the fall sitting of the legislature.

A map of the Preston riding. Credit: Elections Nova Scotia

The three major parties have each announced candidates: Twila Grosse will run for the governing PCs; Colter Simmonds for the NDP; and Carlo Simmons for the Liberals.

Grosse was an accountant for the Halifax International Airport Authority for 36 years before retiring in 2020.

Simmonds is a basketball coach and community youth advocate who ran in the same riding in the 2021 provincial election.

Simmons is the chief operating officer of his family’s paving company.

Elections Nova Scotia announced in April that it would use a new e-balloting system for early voting. That system will allow people to go into a polling station and use an electronic voting machine for 20 days leading up to Election Day. Elections Nova Scotia will use paper ballots on Election Day.