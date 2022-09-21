Roundabout planned for West Bedford millions over budget, will require three-month road closure

A new roundabout planned for West Bedford is millions over budget before construction has started, and the municipality is proposing closing part of Larry Uteck Boulevard for three months to limit further cost overruns. The roundabout will replace the conventional intersection of Larry Uteck Boulevard and Broad Street, at the north end of Broad Street….
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter