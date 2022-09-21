Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Economy / Business and Development / Roundabout planned for West Bedford millions over budget, will require three-month road closure

Roundabout planned for West Bedford millions over budget, will require three-month road closure

By

A new roundabout planned for West Bedford is millions over budget before construction has started, and the municipality is proposing closing part of Larry Uteck Boulevard for three months to limit further cost overruns. The roundabout will replace the conventional intersection of Larry Uteck Boulevard and Broad Street, at the north end of Broad Street….

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.