Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Government / City Hall / Market gardens, naturalized parks, skating oval naming rights, and more from Halifax council

Market gardens, naturalized parks, skating oval naming rights, and more from Halifax council

By

People all over HRM would be able to sell their own homegrown produce if councillors approve a proposed set of bylaw amendments. At its meeting on Tuesday, Halifax regional council voted to direct staff to develop amendments to legalize so-called market gardens — where food is “grown or prepared to be sold or shared with…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.