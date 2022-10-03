Halifax Transit sets pricing for upcoming electronic fares

When a new electronic payment app comes online, Halifax Transit users will be able to purchase one-day, two-day, week-long and 20-ride passes, along with a digital version of the existing 10-pack of tickets. Halifax Transit staff unveiled the new ticket options in a report to council’s Transportation Standing Committee, which met on Monday. As the…
