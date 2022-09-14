Halifax to try Spring Garden bus and bike only pilot again next year

After a quickly failed first attempt, Halifax plans to try its Spring Garden Road pilot again next year. In July, the municipality closed the busy street to vehicular traffic, except for buses, between 7am and 8pm and hoped to keep it that way for a year. But with signage and sporadic policing, it was unable…
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter