Cathie O’Toole, the general manager of Halifax Water, will transfer back over to Halifax Regional Municipality to become its new top bureaucrat.

The municipality announced O’Toole as its new chief administrative officer in a news release Wednesday morning. Her first day is Jan. 1, 2023.

O’Toole has been general manager of Halifax Water since 2019. Before that, she was the chief financial officer at the utility since 2011. O’Toole, an accountant, worked for HRM for 10 years before that, in roles including chief financial officer.

Mayor Mike Savage praised O’Toole in the news release, saying it’s the right time and place for her “inspiring, collaborative leadership.”

“Her dedication to public service, as well as a proven track record of effective financial and operational management and delivering results, will be invaluable to our amazing staff as we continue to embrace the many opportunities and challenges of our fast-growing municipality,” Savage said.

O’Toole thanked Savage and the hiring committee, which included seven councillors, for the opportunity.

“It’s a true privilege to work with the extraordinary team of dedicated professionals at the municipality,” she said in the release.

O’Toole takes over for Jacques Dubé, who announced his resignation at the end of the year in May.

Halifax Water announced its chief financial officer, Louis de Montbrun, is expected to take over for O’Toole.