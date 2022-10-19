Halifax Examiner

Halifax council approves heritage registration for Dalhousie building that was almost demolished

Halifax councillors have voted to add a Dalhousie-owned building to the municipal heritage registry, despite the university’s assertion that it’s a “failed,” “mongrel” structure. Council held a heritage hearing during its meeting on Tuesday to consider 1245 Edward St., built in 1897 and almost demolished this summer. Dalhousie University bought the property in July 2021,…

