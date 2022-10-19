Halifax councillors have voted to add a Dalhousie-owned building to the municipal heritage registry, despite the university’s assertion that it’s a “failed,” “mongrel” structure. Council held a heritage hearing during its meeting on Tuesday to consider 1245 Edward St., built in 1897 and almost demolished this summer. Dalhousie University bought the property in July 2021,…
You are here: Home / Government / City Hall / Halifax council approves heritage registration for Dalhousie building that was almost demolished
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter