Halifax and West Community Council approves eight-storey addition to South Street heritage building

Halifax councillors have approved an addition to a south end heritage property. During a meeting Wednesday night, the Halifax and West Community Council voted unanimously in favour of the proposal from Southwest Properties for the South Street heritage building known as Stairs House, originally constructed in 1838. Southwest Properties, via the affiliated Summer Wind Holdings,…
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter