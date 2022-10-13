Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Economy / Business and Development / Halifax and West Community Council approves eight-storey addition to South Street heritage building

Halifax and West Community Council approves eight-storey addition to South Street heritage building

By

Halifax councillors have approved an addition to a south end heritage property. During a meeting Wednesday night, the Halifax and West Community Council voted unanimously in favour of the proposal from Southwest Properties for the South Street heritage building known as Stairs House, originally constructed in 1838. Southwest Properties, via the affiliated Summer Wind Holdings,…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.