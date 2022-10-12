Halifax Examiner

Developer proposing 22-storey tower in Lower Sackville

Some residents of Lower Sackville signing onto a petition say a new development proposed for the area is too tall. Upland Studio applied on behalf of First Mutual Properties last month to amend an existing development agreement on the site to allow the company to build three towers — six, 15, and 22 storeys tall….

