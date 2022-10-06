Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Economy / Business and Development / Design Review Committee approves 10-storey addition to Waverley Inn

Design Review Committee approves 10-storey addition to Waverley Inn

By

Halifax’s Design Review Committee is all in favour of a proposed addition to the Waverley Inn on Barrington Street. Zzap Consulting submitted the proposal on behalf of Nassim Ghosn’s Grafton Developments Inc. The developer wants to redevelop the hotel at 1266 Barrington St. The plan includes the restoration of the inn, the removal of an…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.