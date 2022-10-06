Halifax’s Design Review Committee is all in favour of a proposed addition to the Waverley Inn on Barrington Street. Zzap Consulting submitted the proposal on behalf of Nassim Ghosn’s Grafton Developments Inc. The developer wants to redevelop the hotel at 1266 Barrington St. The plan includes the restoration of the inn, the removal of an…
You are here: Home / Economy / Business and Development / Design Review Committee approves 10-storey addition to Waverley Inn
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter