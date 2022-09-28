Halifax Examiner

Dartmouth woman sues Halifax Transit, deceased driver after collision last year

A Dartmouth woman is suing Halifax Transit, one of its drivers, and the estate of a woman killed in a head-on collision last year. In a notice of action filed in Nova Scotia Supreme Court last Friday, Haille Gough claims she was on a Halifax Transit bus on Cow Bay Road in Eastern Passage on…

