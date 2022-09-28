A Dartmouth woman is suing Halifax Transit, one of its drivers, and the estate of a woman killed in a head-on collision last year. In a notice of action filed in Nova Scotia Supreme Court last Friday, Haille Gough claims she was on a Halifax Transit bus on Cow Bay Road in Eastern Passage on…
You are here: Home / Government / City Hall / Dartmouth woman sues Halifax Transit, deceased driver after collision last year
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter