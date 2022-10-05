Halifax Examiner

Committee recommends heritage registration for Dalhousie-owned Robie Street building

Halifax regional council’s Heritage Advisory Committee is recommending heritage registration for a Dalhousie University building on Robie Street. During a virtual meeting on Wednesday, the committee scored the property 78 out of 100 points. “Which is quite a high score, it’s the highest I recall for quite a while,” committee chair Patrick Connor said after…

