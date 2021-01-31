Zero new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia on Sunday, Jan. 31

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Sunday, Jan. 31).

There are now 10 known active cases in the province. Two people are in hospital with the disease, one of whom is in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 3 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Dartmouth/ Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Bedford/ Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Pictou Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 1 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 2 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 1,408 tests yesterday.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the updated possible exposure map:

