Zero new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Monday, March 8

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Monday, March 8).

There are 24 known active cases in the province. Two people are in hospital with the disease, one of whom is in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 3 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 3 in the Dartmouth/ Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 9 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 2 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 3 in the Cumberland Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 1 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 1 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

One case isn’t ascribed to a community health network.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,768 tests yesterday.

No pop-up testing has been scheduled. But you can get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

As of end of day yesterday, 39,444 of doses of vaccination have been administered — 25,011 first doses and 14,433 second doses.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 2.4) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the updated the potential exposure map:

