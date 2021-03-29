Zero new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Monday, March 29

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Monday, March 29).

There are 24 known active cases in the province. One person is in hospital with the disease, but not in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 7 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 7 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 4 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 2 in the Inverness, Victoria, and Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Three cases are not assigned to a Community Health Network.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,003 tests yesterday.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for:

Wednesday: Mount Saint Vincent University, Rosaria Hall, 10am-5pm

Thursday: Mount Saint Vincent University, Rosaria Hall, 11am-7pm

Thursday: Wolfville & District Lions Club, 10am-5:30pm

Friday: Wolfville & District Lions Club, 11am-7pm

You can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

End of day Thursday: 83,148 doses have been administered — 59,486 first doses and 23,662 second doses

People who are 75 or over can book a vaccine appointment here.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 3.0) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the updated potential COVID exposure advisory map:

