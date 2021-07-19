Zero new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Monday, July 19

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Overview

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories



Note: There are no COVID briefings scheduled for this week, and due to a scheduled update to the province’s database, there won’t be any new numbers released tomorrow (Tuesday).

Nova Scotia announced no new cases of COVID-19 today (Monday, July 19).

There are now seven known active cases in the province; two people are in hospital with the disease, one of whom is in ICU.

Here are the daily new case numbers and the seven-day rolling averages (today at 0.6) since March 28:

Here is the active caseload since March 28:

Vaccination

In total, of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 16,652 doses of vaccine were administered. So far, 1,210,160 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 485,212 were second doses. As of end of day yesterday, 74.7% of the entire population has received at least one dose of vaccine — this figure does not include about 8,000 military personnel living in NS who have been vaccinated through the military’s program.

The following drop-in, no-appointment-necessary vaccination clinics have been scheduled:

• Rath Eastlink Community Centre (Drive-thru)

East side parking lot

625 Abenaki Rd., Truro

Week days from 9am to 3:30pm

• Bayers Lake Community Vaccine Clinic

41 Washmill Lake Rd., Halifax

(Located in the former Brick building next to Old Navy)

Daily from 9am to 6pm until Tuesday, July 20

• Dartmouth General Drive-Thru Community Vaccine Clinic

7 Mount Hope Avenue (behind Dartmouth General Hospital)

Open daily from 9am to 5pm

• Berwick Fire Hall

300 Commercial St., Berwick

Monday to Friday starting July 16 and ending July 23 from 10am to 5:30pm

• Chester Area Middle School

204 Duke Street

Tuesday, July 20, 9:30am-4pm

A health card number and ID are needed at these sites. The vaccine being administered is Moderna, so only people 18 years old and over can attend.

People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 5 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 0 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 0 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

Total: 5

Eastern Zone

• 2 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 0 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 2

Northern Zone

• 0 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 0 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 0

Western Zone

• 0 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 0

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,022 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the various pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Monday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Cole Harbour Legion, noon-7pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Golden Age Social Centre Society (212 Herring Cove), 10am-3:30pm Tuesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Cole Harbour Legion, noon-7pm

Larry O’Connell Park, 11am-5:30pm

Golden Age Social Centre Society (212 Herring Cove), 10am-3:30pm Wednesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Cole Harbour Legion, noon-7pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Public Health only issues potential exposure advisories when they think they may not have been able to contact all close contacts at that locale. The large majority of potential exposure sites never make it onto a public advisory.

There were no potential COVID exposure advisories issued yesterday.

There are currently no active potential COVID exposure advisories on bus routes or flights.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

