Zero new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Monday, Jan. 25

Zero new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Nova Scotia today (Monday, Jan. 25).

There are now just 15 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the disease. The last time there were as few as 15 active cases was November 1.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 5 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Bedford / Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 4 in the Colchester / East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 1 in the Pictou Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 2 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Annapolis and King’s Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 837 tests yesterday.

As of end of day yesterday, a total of 11,083 doses of vaccine have been administered, and of those, 2,708 were second doses.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the possible exposure map, which is now limited to flights coming into the Halifax airport and a series of ferry crossings to and from Sydney:

