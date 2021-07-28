ZERO new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia for Wednesday, July 28

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Nova Scotia announced zero new cases of COVID-19 today, Wednesday, July 28.

There are now nine known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the disease.

As the new daily case count and active caseload graphs are pretty much straight lines at or near zero, we will no long post them.

Vaccination

Yesterday, 13,821 doses of vaccine were administered. So far, a total of 1,317,557 doses of vaccine have been administered. As of end of day yesterday, 75.7% of the entire population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here’s the breakdown of vaccination uptake by age cohort:

Here’s the percentage breakdown by number of doses:

The following drop-in, no-appointment-necessary vaccination clinics have been scheduled:

• Rath Eastlink Community Centre (Drive-thru)

East side parking lot

625 Abenaki Rd., Truro

Weekdays from 9am-3:30pm

• Dartmouth General Drive-Thru Community Vaccine Clinic

7 Mount Hope Avenue (behind Dartmouth General Hospital)

Open daily from 9am-5pm

A health card number and ID are needed at these sites. The vaccine being administered is Moderna, so only people 18 years old and over can attend.

The vaccination clinics will close on August 15.

People 12 years old and older can book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccine clinic should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 5 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 1 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 1 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 0 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 0 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 1 not attributed to a Community Health Network

Total: 7

Eastern Zone

• 0 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 0 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 2 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 2

Northern Zone

• 0 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 0 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 0 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 0

Western Zone

• 0 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 0 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 0

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,704 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the various pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Wednesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm Thursday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Concert Series, 6-8pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm

Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department, 11:30-7pm

James McConnell Memorial Library (Sydney), 1-5:30pm Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Centennial Arena, 3-8pm

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Concert Series, 6-8pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm

Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department, 11:30-7pm

James McConnell Memorial Library (Sydney), 1-5:30pm Saturday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Centennial Arena, 11:30-7pm

Halifax Busker Festival (Salt Yard Too Stage), noon-7:30pm

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Concert Series, 6-8pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm

St. Margaret’s Bay Legion, 11:30am-7pm Sunday

St. Andrews United Church (Coburg Rd.) 2-5:30pm

Centennial Arena, 11:30-7pm

Halifax Busker Festival (Salt Yard Too Stage), noon-7:30pm

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Concert Series, 1:30-3:30pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm

St. Margaret’s Bay Legion, 11:30am-7pm Monday

Centennial Arena, 11:30-7pm

Halifax Busker Festival (Salt Yard Too Stage), noon-7:30pm

Cole Harbour Legion, 11:30am-7pm

St. Margaret’s Bay Legion, 11:30am-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Last night, Public Health issued the following potential COVID exposure advisories:

Anyone who worked at or visited the following location on the specified date and time should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access, or if you have other symptoms that concern you. Moderate risk exposure Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times for at least 15 minutes are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating, however, you are asked to get retested 6-8 days and 12-14 days after this exposure. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next. If fully or partially vaccinated, please follow the instructions noted in this table for moderate risk contacts. • Townhouse Restaurant (76 College Street, Antigonish) on July 23 between 8:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 6. High risk exposure – flight Anyone who was on the following flight in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. If fully or partially vaccinated, please follow the instructions noted in this table for high risk contacts. • Air Canada 606 travelling on July 23 from Toronto (10:55 a.m.) to Halifax (1:56 p.m.). Passengers in rows 12-16, seats C, D, E and F. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, August 6.

We’ll have an updated potential exposure map soon.

