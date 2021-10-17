White lawyer Nash Brogan and Black lawyer Lyle Howe are each charged with professional misconduct, but the Barristers Society is treating Nash with kid gloves while throwing the book at Howe

The allegations against “Sydney’s senior lawyer,” 71-year-old Nash Terrance Brogan, seem, on the face of them, serious matters. According to a bill of particulars filed against him in August by the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society under the general banner of “professional misconduct and professional incompetence,” Brogan had, over the course of a more than two-year…
