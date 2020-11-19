What’s the full story of the new waterfront art gallery?

November subscription drive

We do this subscription drive just once a year, and by around this point in the month, I never know what more to say.

I suppose there are a thousand different ways to say the same thing, but they all boil down to this: The Halifax Examiner needs your money. Your money is what keeps us in business. Your money funds our investigations. Your money pays the reporters. Your money makes an independent local news site possible.

I assure you, this is a shoestring operation. Consider this: I don’t know what Mark Lever, head honcho of the Chronicle Herald, gets paid, but my best guess is that he takes home more money than the Halifax Examiner’s entire annual budget. That’s right: one executive, who as far as I can see brings nothing of value to the SaltWire network, likely gets paid more than all the Examiner’s reporters, all the investigative costs, all the legal bills, combined.

I spend a lot of time staring at bank statements and projections for future revenue. This morning, I paid down the company Visa bill, the bulk of which reflected legal fees we’ve incurred this year in our quest to pry open the search warrants related to the mass murders. But paying the Visa bill isn’t so simple. I try to get it as close to a zero balance as possible, but I want to leave enough cash in the bank account to pay for unexpected one-offs, like as happened this week, when Linda Pannozzo said, “hey Tim, I can do this project, what do you think?” and I thought, hell yes, that’s a grand idea and it’s a good thing we have a bit of cash to pay for it. So I paid most of the Visa bill, but not all of it. Maybe I’ll be able to pay down the rest next week or the week after, or maybe some other unexpected project will pop up.

And later this morning, Iris and I will do an inventory check on hoodies and T-shirts and order some more in order to meet expected demand for them, but we don’t want to order too many because that would just be a lot of swag sitting in the storage closet, when we could be using the value of the unused swag to pay for more reporting.

These are the kind of money-juggling decisions we make pretty much every day. Which is to say, your money helps us immensely. And when more people give us money, we can do even better work. Please subscribe, or drop us a donation. We appreciate it.

1. COVID and filmmaking

Episode #6 of The Tideline, with Tara Thorne, is out!

The Atlantic bubble’s success has extended to the Nova Scotia film industry, one of the first production centres in the world to get back on track, with more lining up in 2021. This week, Tara chats with Screen Nova Scotia’s executive director, Laura Mackenzie, about the province’s current achievements and future potential; and filmmaker Steph Joline, who’s worked on multiple productions throughout these pandemic times.

The Tideline is advertising-free and subscriber-supported. It’s also a very good deal at just $5 a month. Click here to support The Tideline.

I’ve talked with quite a few people who work in film and who have had steady, if reduced, work through the pandemic. It’s been one of the bright spots for Nova Scotia. Let’s hope we can get control of these latest outbreaks so that work isn’t threatened.

I’ve had a technical glitch on the podcast — it works just fine for subscribers, but I’ve been attempting to get a Spotify-friendly stub out, and I’m just running into a problem. I hope to get that fixed today.

2. Teachers ratify contract

This item is written by Yvette d’Entremont.

Nova Scotia’s public school teachers have voted in favour of a tentative agreement reached last month between their union and the provincial government.

A province-wide electronic vote on the tentative deal reached on Oct. 23 between the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) and the province was held Wednesday. Of Nova Scotia’s 9,300 public school teachers, 73% of teachers voted and 94.2% of those teachers were in favour of the tentative deal.

In a media release issued Wednesday evening, the NSTU said that under the new deal, teachers will see a 7% salary increase over four years.

That includes a 1.5% increase effective Aug. 1, 2019, a 0.5% increase on July 30, 2020, and a 1.5% increase on Aug. 1, 2020. That will be followed by a 0.5% increase on July 31, 2021, a 1.5% increase on Aug. 1, 2021, and 1.5% increase on Aug. 1, 2022.

The union said the agreement also gives teachers increased marking and preparation time. Effective Aug. 1, 2021, they’ll get a minimum of 12.5% of instructional time for that purpose. This will be averaged out over the school year.

NSTU president Paul Wozney said this represents a 25% increase in prep time for public school teachers.

“Teachers haven’t seen any increase in marking and prep time for 50 years and this will help to decrease the ongoing demands on teachers’ time,” Wozney said in the release.

The new contract will expire July 31, 2023.

The previous teachers’ contract was imposed through Bill 75 on Feb. 21, 2017. That controversial bill legislated a contract on Nova Scotia’s public school teachers. After a lengthy and contentious debate, it passed third and final reading with all 33 Liberal MLAs voting in favour of the bill and all 17 opposition MLAs voting against it.

That contract expired on July 31, 2019.

3. COVID-19

Three cases of COVID-19 were announced in Nova Scotia yesterday. All three were in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone and all three are close contacts of previously identified cases, but no further details were privided. There are now 24 known active cases in the province.

Later in the day, Nova Scotia Health issued an advisory of potential exposure to COVID-19 at two Bayers Lake sites:

East Side Mario’s (186 Chain Lake Dr, Bayers Lake) on Nov. 14 between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Nov. 16 between noon and 7 p.m. Anyone present at this location during this time period is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the above dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 30. Sport Chek (215 Chain Lake Dr, Bayers Lake) on Nov. 15 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Anyone present at this location during this time period is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the above date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 29.

4. Art Gallery

“The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (AGNS) announced the team of KPMB Architects with Omar Gandhi Architect, Jordan Bennett Studio, Elder Lorraine Whitman, Public Work and Transsolar as winners of the international design competition for the new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia and Waterfront Arts District.”

A lot of people have problems with the waterfront site because they’re worried about rising sea levels related to climate change. As I understand it, the design of all the recent waterfront developments incorporate models for expected sea level rise over the expected life time of the buildings (typically, 40 or 50 years), but I think (I’m no scientist, but still) that those models are probably far too conservative.

For me, the more immediate concern for the waterfront site is afternoon shadows on the boardwalks, so I was happy to see that all three finalist designs were set back considerably from the boardwalk, so hopefully that won’t be an issue — unlike for the Queen’s Marque project, which looks like it’ll put the boardwalk in perpetual shadow after about 3pm every day, as will the proposed Cunard Block development.

I have other concerns, however. I wonder how and why the collaboration with NSCAD fell apart. I wonder who influenced the real estate decisions, and how exactly so. And I wonder if the new building is really just a way to house the ill-conceived Annie Leibovitz collection purchase.

It sure feels like there was a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes, and decisions were made that should have been made more openly, in public and with public input.

5. RCMP attempted to negotiate with killer

Buried in the most recently released search warrant document related to the mass murder is a short synopsis of the killer’s email history. It’s short because he didn’t use it much — it consists of just seven sent or received messages over the first four months of 2020.

The last of those email messages was one received by the account on April 19, as the murder spree was under way. It was sent by RCMP Sgt. Stephen Power, “indicating that he was with the RCMP and that he was a negotiator and needed to talk to [GW].” Power left contact info for the killer, who evidently did not respond.

Noticed

Michael Gorman has a (as usual) thoughtful article about the Liberal leadership contest in the time of COVID, which everyone should go read. The CBC helpfully illustrated the story with the first graphic below, but then the Halifax ReTales guy, Arthur, asked “one of these 3 is going to be the next Premier of NS … who are they? wrong answers only,” so I responded with the second graphic below:

