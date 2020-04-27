What to do if you think you’re being stopped by a fake cop

News

1. Northwood

“The COVID-19-related deaths of seven more residents of the Northwood nursing home were announced over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease at the facility to 18,” I reported yesterday:

That’s three-quarters of all 24 COVID-19-related deaths in Nova Scotia. The disease may take a few days to express itself, but the first identified case of COVID-19 at Northwood was announced on April 5, when one staff person tested positive. A second staff person’s positive test result was announced on April 7; the same day, it was also announced that two residents had contracted the disease.

As of Sunday, the number of COVID-19 cases at Northwood had grown to 249.

2. 13 hours of terror



Saturday morning, the Examiner published a map and detailed timeline of the April 18-19 murder spree, showing when and where the 22 victims were killed, and other information about the gunman’s movements.

We’ll continue to update that timeline as we get more and more accurate information.

Saturday afternoon, we provided a more detailed accounting of the killer’s movements on Hunter Road, “The killer was on Hunter Road for nearly three hours.”

And Sunday morning we published Joan Baxter’s account of roadside memorials that have been established for the victims; Baxter’s account also helps make sense of some of the killer’s movements.

3. Inquiry

Examiner columnist Stephen Kimber calls for a public inquiry:

It isn’t about assigning blame. But there are questions we need to answer, and it isn’t good enough for the RCMP to conduct an internal investigation into what happened and why, and then tell us what they decide we’re allowed to know.

Kimber takes an understanding view of the RCMP in the moment of crisis:

Again, all of this seems understandable in the shell-shocked, still-smouldering immediate aftermath of what we now know was the largest mass killing in Canada, a rampage made all the more complicated and confusing for investigators because the killer managed to zigzag his way through the heart of the province, setting fires, switching vehicles, settling scores, shooting strangers with both malice aforethought and seemingly incidental savagery. … I also believe it’s easier for the rest of us to find fault than it is to put ourselves in the unfathomable position first responders and emergency dispatchers must have confronted after a quiet rural Saturday night in the middle of a COVID-19 lockdown suddenly exploded in violence and mayhem.

In the actual moment, it must have been hell for the cops and other first responders. Yet within that hell, there were profound acts of courage — top of mind comes Cst. Heidi Stephenson’s fearless engagement, alone, with the gunman, which cost her her life. But undoubtedly there are other examples still unsung. And, there were also undoubtedly missteps and breaches of protocol and policy.

It’s important to understand what happened over those 13 hours, both the killer’s movements and the police response. But it’s not just about valourization of heroism and certainly not about blame for the hapless missteps of scared and confused cops on the ground. The point is to know how the institutions worked and didn’t work. Is it possible to train for something like this? If so, did the RCMP train for it properly? Were protocols followed, and if not, why not? What about the failures of communication? The emergency alert system? Has the RCMP learned from Mayerthorpe and Moncton, or is the institution hide-bound? Is the RCMP the best policing approach for rural Nova Scotia, or is it time to consider a provincial police force?

These are not questions the RCMP can answer.

4. Male violence

“Not long after Sunday’s mass killings, signs started emerging that the tragedy may have started with an act of domestic violence,” reports Suzanne Rent:

Those who knew the killer said he was jealous and had a complicated relationship with his girlfriend. On Friday, RCMP confirmed that a woman the killer had been in a relationship with was either the first or among the first victims. She survived and managed to flee into the woods where she stayed for the night. On Friday, the Transition House Association of Nova Scotia (THANS), which represents 10 transition houses and domestic violence organizations across the province, shared a statement about the mass killings, saying it was “saddened but in no way shocked” about the killings, calling the murders “an extreme and actualized version of the male rage and aggression targeting those who are supposed to be the closest to them.”

5. A Portapique love story

“One of the many poignant stories coming from the Portapique murders involves the Tuck family: mother Jolene Oliver, father Aaron (Friar) Tuck, and their 17-year-old daughter Emily Tuck, all senselessly and horrifically murdered in their house that Saturday night,” I reported yesterday:

As we try to wrap our heads around the tragedy, male violence — “a pandemic in its own right” — has rightly become an area of focus. Aaron Tuck’s life offers an important counterpoint. Aaron was once a troubled teenager, was caught up with the law, and landed in prison. But with a desire to change, and with the help of people who loved him, Aaron turned his life around and became a responsible husband and father.

6. Fake cops

Friday (damn, was that just Friday?), I wrote about (#3) the phenomenon of men (almost always, men) impersonating cops, which is so widespread that the Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department has established a Police Impersonator Unit. But this is not just some “Florida Man” thing; it happens everywhere in North America.

New York Times reporter Don Van Natta Jr. related one story from Chicago:

This happened in Chicago when a 14-year-old boy named Vincent Richardson donned police garb and walked into the Third District precinct during morning roll call in January 2009. Officers handed him a radio and told him to ride along with a female officer. The teenager even helped make an arrest. “After four or five hours, she asks, ‘Who is this guy?’” recalled Jody P. Weis, who was the Chicago police superintendent at the time. “He’s in a uniform, he has a goofy badge, he doesn’t have a weapon and he’s a high school kid. It was so embarrassing.” (The embarrassment did not end there for Mr. Weis, who said he had recommended against punishing the teenager in juvenile court because no harm had been done. Three months later, the boy was arrested and charged with stealing a car. Last week, he was arrested on several weapons charges.)