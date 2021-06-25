“We’re Black. We are Black, and they have weapons.”

An African Nova Scotian family is speaking out about their “terrifying” experience with guards at the Nova Scotia/New Brunswick border.

Due to the family’s concern for the safety of their young children, the Halifax Examiner is changing the names of the family and its members for this story.

The Johnson family has roots in Nova Scotia but is currently living in Ontario. Alicia Johnson tells the Examiner that her brother recently gained custody of his three children. Alicia and her brother planned to return to Nova Scotia to be close to the childrens’ grandparents, and so that Alicia could help care for their elderly parents. Alicia had also obtained work in Nova Scotia.

The family travelled in two vehicles. When they arrived at the Nova Scotia/New Brunswick border, they were informed that there were problems with their letter of exemption (required to enter the province) and that they were being denied entry. They were instructed to turn around, and to drive to a designated area where they could wait while inquiries were made. Alicia Johnson recounts:

They tell you it could take hours, it could take two to three days, but until you get that letter, you can’t come through.

As they turned around, her brother accidentally missed the correct turnoff to enter the waiting area.

They escort us out [of the border crossing area], and I show them the documents I have and they say, “no, that’s not what you need.” So we pull over to the side, and wait. This woman comes out of her booth and she was very rude and told us we needed to leave. I informed her that we were waiting for information about our letter. She said, “you can’t do that here,” so we leave to go out and my brother missed the turnoff to go around. When we missed the turn, we realized we would have to go back around and wait to merge. As we’re going back around, there’s a vehicle behind us with the lights flashing. And we see one, then two. I’m looking behind me, and suddenly five vehicles are pulling us over, as though we are criminals. My brother got out of the car and they were yelling at him, “Get in the car!” And they were yelling at me, “Put your hands on the steering wheel!” I’m like, “what’s the problem here? We missed the turn! We’re going in the right direction now, so why is there an army of people behind us?”

Even while the family was following instructions, Johnson said the officers continued to be aggressive:

They had their hands on their weapons ready to draw. Especially the one that was closest to my brother, he was extremely threatening. They had three vehicles behind us and two in front of us. And we’re already going in the proper direction. I was terrified. I had three of the kids in my vehicle, and one was with my brother. The kids started crying. His older daughter kept saying “why are they doing this?” and I had to get her to calm down. I had to remind her, because now we have to teach our young girls too. We’re Black. We are Black, and they have weapons.

Ultimately, Alicia and her daughter were denied access to the province, and had to return to Ontario after driving eight to nine hours to the border and waiting for hours to get approved. Her brother and his children, as residents of Nova Scotia, were allowed through.

I’ve never seen anything like it with the vehicles. At first, we didn’t even think they were coming for us. We thought it must have been something up ahead of us. But then they zoomed past us and stopped, and then there’s vehicles behind us. Had we kept going to Nova Scotia, I could see it, but not when we’re turned around going where we’re supposed to.

This week, Johnson watched the blockade of the border in shock.

Again, it’s their privilege. They can do whatever they want. I can’t even get my head around it. Because when I look at that and I see: they stopped traffic, they shut the border down. And all I wanted to do is go home. Just like they wanted to go home and see their families, I wanted to see my family too. But they sent out at least five vehicles for us like we committed a crime. Yet the protestors can disrupt the border for hours and prevent emergency vehicles from passing and nothing happened to them.

Johnson says the trauma of the experience still haunts her and the children: