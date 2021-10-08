Weekly COVID recap: 25 new cases on Friday, Duc d’Anville Elementary closed for a week

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview of today’s cases

Vaccination

Demographics

Testing

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia has announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 today, Friday, October 8.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases are:

• 17 Central Zone

• 4 Eastern Zone

• 3 Northern Zone

• 1 Western Zone

The Department of Health continues to note that “there are signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.”

Duc d’Anville Elementary has been closed for all of next week due to multiple potential exposure notices at the school.

There are now 234 known active cases in the province. Fifteen people are in hospital with the disease, four of whom are in ICU. Thirty-eight people are considered newly recovered, which means they are no longer contagious and not necessarily that they aren’t sick.

The graph above shows the weekly (Sat-Fri) number of new cases for the duration of the pandemic.

The graph below shows the number of people in hospital and in ICU on Fridays for the duration of the pandemic.

Vaccination

Yesterday, 2,475 doses of vaccine were administered — 1,371 second doses and 1,104 first doses.

By end of day yesterday, 81.5% of the entire population (including young children) have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 75.9% have received two doses.

The graph above shows the vaccination progress as captured on Fridays through the pandemic. The blue line is people with only one dose of vaccine; the green line is people with two doses; the grey line is people with at least one dose; the yellow line is 75% of the entire population; and the red line is 80% of the entire population.

Vaccination status, March 15 to October 6

From March 15 to October 6, there were 5,214 new cases of COVID. Of those:

• 257 (4.9%) were fully vaccinated

• 332 (6.4%) were partially vaccinated

• 4,625 (88.7%) were unvaccinated

From March 15 to October 6, 290 people were hospitalized. Of those:

• 7 (2.4%) were fully vaccinated

• 29 (10.0%) were partially vaccinated

• 254 (87.6%) were unvaccinated

From March 15 to October 6, 32 died. Of those:

• 3 (9.4%) were fully vaccinated

• 3 (9.4%) were partially vaccinated

• 26 (81.3%) were unvaccinated

Vaccination status, September 30- Oct. 6

For the most recent reporting period, Sept. 30- Oct. 6, there were 261 new cases of COVID. Of those:

• 70 (26.8%) were fully vaccinated

• 22 (8.4%) were partially vaccinated

• 169 (64.8%) were unvaccinated

For the most recent reporting period, Sept. 30- Oct. 6, 11 people were hospitalized. Of those:

• 1 (9.1%) was fully vaccinated

• 0 (0%) were partially vaccinated

• 10 (90.1%) were unvaccinated

For the most recent reporting period, Sept. 30- Oct. 6, one person died; that person was unvaccinated.

People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

By age cohort, the 25 new cases break down as:

• 7 are aged 0-11

• 2 are aged 12-19

• 9 are aged 20-39

• 4 are aged 40-59

• 2 are aged 60-79

There’s one case missing from that breakdown; I don’t have an explanation for that

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 118 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 39 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 19 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 1 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 4 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 9 are not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 190

Eastern Zone

• 5 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 3 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 1 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 9

Northern Zone

• 7 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 2 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 2 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 11

Western Zone

• 7 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 14 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 3 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 24

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,201 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

There’s an obvious concern about the Clayton Park area, as there’s drop-in PCR testing at Clayton Park Junior High today from 4:30pm to 7:30pm.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Centennial Arena, 11am-5pm Saturday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm Sunday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm Monday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Centennial Arena, noon-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia Health issued several potential COVID exposure advisories last night, and two new school exposures were announced today.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here. I’ll be adding schools to the map tonight.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

