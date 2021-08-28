Halifax Examiner

Weekend File

A look at our articles from August 22 to 27, 2021.

A grouping of photos from stories this week

Welcome to Weekend File, where you’ll find links to all the articles you might have missed last week. Jump to sections in this article:

Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday

 

Sunday, August 22

Newly elected premier Tim Houston

1. ‘Houston, we have…’

Stephen Kimber looked back at the good, the bad, and the random from the provincial election, including premier-designate Tim Houston’s majority and his party’s promises, Liberal leader Iain Rankin’s future, and the diversity of candidates.

 

 

Monday, August 23

A man wearing a ball cap sits near some broken-down furniture1. Morning File: Stories from The Street

Philip Moscovitch told us about an National Film Board documentary called The Street that reminded him that “telling stories so ‘the wider community’ becomes ‘more comfortable around homeless people’ is not a substitute for housing policy.” He also shared a story about how international students have increasingly become a cash cow for Canadian universities.

 

 

Several photos of Black people from this week's news2. Black News File

Matthew Byard once again brought us his weekly Black News File, which included stories on African United Baptist Association of Nova Scotia (AUBA) and its annual gathering and a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Afrocentric Learning Institute where panelists discussed defining reparations in a Canadian Context.

 

 

Premier elect Tim Houston smiles as if he hasn't a problem in the world3. Premier-designate Tim Houston announces Nova Scotia’s Back-to-School plan, and the lifting of most Public Health restrictions as of Sept. 15

Monday was the first COVID briefing in some weeks. And it was the first briefing to include premier-designate Tim Houston. Houston and chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang talked about the back-to-school plan. Zane Woodford and Tim Bousquet had all the details.

 

Tuesday, August 24

A collage of apartment buildings in HRM1. PRICED OUT

Tim Bousquet introduced our latest investigative series called Priced Out: Addressing the Housing Crisis. Our reporters will be covering stories in this series and learning from our readers in community sessions. Bousquet shared a look on what the series will cover.

 

 

A group of mostly Black people around a large meeting table in a light-filled office.2. Morning File: We are more than our jobs

Suzanne Rent interviewed a local banker who talked about how his life and career changed after he had a breakdown early in the pandemic. And she shared a job posting from Mahone Bay that shows how local businesses are struggling to find workers.

 

 

a cartoon of the coronavirus drawn in coloured chalk on a brick sidewalk3. 11 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, August 24

Tim Bousquet reported on the COVID numbers for Tuesday, including new cases, vaccinations, with all the usual charts. The active case count continues to climb, but fortunately no one was reported in hospital this day.

 

 

Wednesday, August 25

A rendering of a generic boxy building behind an older brick building with character1. Councillors approve Gottingen development with four affordable units, Quinpool development on McDonald’s site

Zane Woodford reports on Halifax Regional Council’s approval of two new developments — one on Gottingen Street and the other replacing the McDonald’s on Quinpool Road. The Gottingen Street development will have four affordable units (we might need some more, huh?).

 

 

Police and protesters in a melee2. Morning File: PRICED OUT, burned out, policed out: the deepening divide between the have-nots and the have-somes

Tim Bousquet wrote about his thoughts on the similarities between climate disaster refugees in Chico and the housing crisis in Halifax and what the growing division between the have-nots and the have-somes might mean for the city’s most vulnerable people.

 

 

Two of the middle-aged white men hoping to win the recount3. Judicial recount scheduled for Cape Breton riding with triple-John slate

It was one of the most talked about races in the provincial election. Three men named John — well, one named John John  — ran in the Glace Bay-Dominion. PC candidate John White won the riding by 33, beating NDP candidate John Morgan. Now Morgan has filed for a recount. A John will win either way.

 

An illustration of the coronavirus in red, blues and greens.4. A man in Nova Scotia has died from COVID-19; 7 new cases announced

A man in his 60s in the Western Zone died from the virus; he was the 94th Nova Scotia to die from the virus. Tim Bousquet reported on that, plus the new case count.

 

 

 

Thursday, August 26

Empty chairs and desks in an empty classroom1. Morning File: Back to school, back to normal. Here’s hoping

Ethan Lycan-Lang took a look at the back-to-school plan and shared thoughts on what kids might have missed — or didn’t miss — during the pandemic days. Lycan-Lang also found a pamphlet from Veteran Affairs that tells the stories of life for students during wartime.

 

 

a green typewriter with the phrase COVID 19 typed on the white paper2. 1 new case of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Thursday, August 26

Just one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday. We seem to hover around that COVID zero.

 

 

A well-muscled young man with no shirt on3. The Tideline, with Tara Thorne

Tara Thorne interviewed her former colleague Rachel Reid about her latest book Role Model, which is the the fifth book in her gay hockey player anthology.  It’s probably the closest we’ll get to sports reporting.

 

 

A shelter and a tent in a park4. Halifax police evict more people living in tents from city parks

Zane Woodford reported on the continuing evictions of homeless people living in tents. As Woodford learned, the latest evictions happened on Wednesday night with Halifax Regional Police removing three men from their shelters.

 

 

Friday, August 27

Scott McCrae1. Morning File: Scott McCrea and his family gave a lot of money to the PC Party in 2020; now McCrea oversees PC Premier-designate Tim Houston’s transition team

Jennifer Henderson took a look at Scott McCrea and his family’s contributions to the PC Party in 2020. Why is this news? Well, McCrea is leading premier-designate Tim Houston’s transition team. And Tim Bousquet had stories on Atlantic Gold and COVID comorbidities.

 

A rendering of the proposed redevelopment of the Forum, showing grass and trees out front.2. Staff propose selling portion of Halifax Forum site to pay for redevelopment

The Halifax Forum is a heritage property that has fallen into disrepair. Now, Halifax Regional Council is looking to sell off part of the Forum property to pay for a pricey redevelopment plan, a decision the city’s CAO previously said would be “unwise.” Zane Woodford had the news on it all.

 

An syringe injects a model of the coronavirus made of a purple ball with quilter's pins in it3. 9 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Friday, August 27

The last COVID update for the week. Nine new cases, plus all the weekly vaccination data. Tim Bousquet had the update.

 

 

