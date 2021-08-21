Welcome to Weekend File. Did you miss some articles last week? Jump to the following days:

Sunday, August 15

On July 30, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Christa Brothers said if the public wanted a “remedy” on Owls Head they can find it at the ballot box. But Stephen Kimber had thoughts on that: “I can say, without fear of contradiction, that the good justice is out to a long liquid lunch with her ballot box “recourse” mumbo jumbo.

Monday, August 16

The Yarmouth ferry is docked in Charleston, North Carolina, but it’s not far from the mind of Tim Bousquet who wondered this week why it wasn’t an issue in the provincial election. The feds announced this month the contract for the Ferry Services Contribution Program will be renewed for five years.

Zane Woodford was at the virtual meeting of the Halifax Regional Council’s Executive Standing Committee, which was reviewing a campaign finance bylaw. But as Woodford wrote, the report on the bylaw left out some very important details, including late filings of campaign statements by candidates in the 2020 municipal election.

At a campaign stop the day before the provincial election, Liberal leader Iain Rankin said he’d keep rent control in place, a promise he said he first made in April. Tim Bousquet had some questions, though, and that exchange is right here.

The week kicked off with nine new cases of COVID being announced. That’s a three-day total, though. Tim Bousquet had the update.

Zane Woodford met with Devin Maxwell, Kayla Borden’s lawyer, who said he’s discouraged that his client’s complaint will only include two of the Halifax Regional Police officers involved in her late-night arrest last summer. Maxwell and Borden want all the officers, and the entire police force, named.

Tuesday, August 17

Matthew Byard tees up a story on the Apex Invitational, a golf tournament in Truro started by a former Black resident. But as Byard learned this is more than a golf event; it’s a homecoming for the area’s Black communities.

Suzanne Rent was tired of listening to stories in which employers complained about not finding workers who they say are at home collecting EI or CRB instead. So Rent talked to some workers to get their side of the story.

Matthew Byard had a packed Black News File that included stories from Emancipation Day celebrations still happening around the province.

There was only one new case of COVID-19 announced on Tuesday. It’s not zero, but close enough.

Zane Woodford reported on the city’s threats to evict people living in parks in the city. It was a sign of a disastrous Wednesday to come.

Wednesday, August 18

Zane Woodford was on his regular Council beat and reported on new regulations for the vehicle booting industry, Council’s first stab at the second half of Centre Plan, and a motion on the city’s climate change plan, HalifACT 2050.

Four Black MLAs won their ridings on Tuesday night. That’s a record in Nova Scotia. So what does it mean, if anything, for Black issues and communities in Nova Scotia. Matthew Byard reported.

Zane Woodford had a rundown of election night, the majority win by Tim Houston and his PC Party, and what Liberal leader Iain Rankin and NDP leader Gary Burrill had to say.

Philip Moscovitch looked at the election results, which saw the Tim Houston and his Progressive Conservatives take a majority. Plus, he had a lovely story about Walter Hayward, a regular at Brunswick Street United Church, Moscovitch met a number of years ago. Hayward passed away recently and Moscovitch recalled what he learned about Hayward and his faith.

Nine new cases were announced on Wednesday, all in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone. Tim Bousquet had all the details, graphs, testing information, and more.

Thursday, August 19

Zane Woodford and Tim Bousquet spent Wednesday downtown following the scene as police evicted people from shelters and arrested protestors. Zane Woodford reported the whole story here. This is exceptional reporting.

Ethan Lycan-Lang had a very thoughtful Morning File the day after the HRM evicted residents from shelters and tents across the city. Said Lycan-Lang: “Step back and take a look at yourself HRM. Then take a look at a different approach.” He also wrote about real estate listings in Halifax from more than 100 years ago. Read ’em and weep.

Tara Thorne caught up with PEI singer-songwriter Catherine MacLellan to talk about her first live show in sometime. MacLellan will be at Tatafest in Tatamagouche the end of this month. The two talked about that and more in this episode. You can listen for free!

The COVID numbers stayed under 10 new cases on Thursday. Tim Bousquet had the update.

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella held a media availability on Thursday with Supt. Andrew Matthews, who led Wednesday’s police action downtown. Zane Woodford reported on what Kinsella said, including that protesters were “confrontational, assaultive, and caused hazardous situations.” Neither Kinsella or Matthews were at the scene on Wednesday.

Friday, August 20

Zane Woodford talks with Georgie Fagan who was taking his young daughter for a walk to the Public Gardens on Wednesday when they found themselves in the middle of the protest. Fagan’s daughter was pepper sprayed in the eyes and Fagan said he “went Mama Bear and Papa Bear.” Woodford got their story.

Premier-designate Tim Houston doesn’t have a single Black MLA in his caucus. He’ll pick his cabinet soon and he doesn’t even have to choose from his MLAs. Matthew Byard took a look at Houston’s options in this really interesting read.

Two days after the eviction of people from shelters and tents and the protest that followed, Tim Bousquet looks at all the gaslighters involved: Mayor Mike Savage; Coun. Shawn Cleary; and HRP Chief Dan Kinsella.

Tim Bousquet ended the week with the COVID update: 10 new cases. Those numbers are climbing. All the weekly vaccination data was out, too.

A reminder: We’re hosting an in-person community session at the Black Cultural Centre in Cherrybook on Thursday, August 29 from 6pm to 8pm. We want to hear the housing stories from North Preston, East Preston, Cherrybrook and surrounding communities. Matthew Byard, who’s telling the stories from Black communities in Nova Scotia, will be there, too, if you want to connect with him and share other stories you think he should tell.

You have to register to attend, so click here to do that. See you Thursday!

