Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Featured / Weekend File

Weekend File

A look at our stories from August 15 to 20, 2021.

By Leave a Comment

Several pics from this week: Four Black people who should be considered for cabinet, a 10-year-old girl who was pepper-sprayed by police, and several cops pinning a man to the ground

Welcome to Weekend File. Did you miss some articles last week? Jump to the following days:

Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday

 

Sunday, August 15

An aerial view of Owls Head on an overcast day1. Elections are no place to… Take 3

On July 30, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Christa Brothers said if the public wanted a “remedy” on Owls Head they can find it at the ballot box. But Stephen Kimber had thoughts on that: “I can say, without fear of contradiction, that the good justice is out to a long liquid lunch with her ballot box “recourse” mumbo jumbo.

 

 

Monday, August 16

1. Morning File: Why hasn’t the Yarmouth ferry been an election issue?

The Yarmouth ferry is docked in Charleston, North Carolina, but it’s not far from the mind of Tim Bousquet who wondered this week why it wasn’t an issue in the provincial election. The feds announced this month the contract for the Ferry Services Contribution Program will be renewed for five years.

 

A view of City hall looking down Duke Street.2. Halifax council committee accepts sketchy review of campaign finance compliance

Zane Woodford was at the virtual meeting of the Halifax Regional Council’s Executive Standing Committee, which was reviewing a campaign finance bylaw. But as Woodford wrote, the report on the bylaw left out some very important details, including late filings of campaign statements by candidates in the 2020 municipal election.

 

Iain Rankin speaking into two microphones3. Rankin says a Liberal government may keep rent control for “a few years” and provide financial assistance to those who are renovicted

At a campaign stop the day before the provincial election, Liberal leader Iain Rankin said he’d keep rent control in place, a promise he said he first made in April. Tim Bousquet had some questions, though, and that exchange is right here.

 

A mural with a large coronavirus with teeth, and a nurse in full PPE giving it a "come here" finger gensture, or possible the middle finger.

4. 9 new cases of COVID-19 over 3 days announced on Monday, August 16

The week kicked off with nine new cases of COVID being announced. That’s a three-day total, though. Tim Bousquet had the update.

 

kayla Borden, a young Black woman, addresses the camera.5. Is the Nova Scotia Police Review board ready to address systemic racism in policing? Kayla Borden’s lawyer isn’t sure

Zane Woodford met with  Devin Maxwell, Kayla Borden’s lawyer, who said he’s discouraged that his client’s complaint will only include two of the Halifax Regional Police officers involved in her late-night arrest last summer. Maxwell and Borden want all the officers, and the entire police force, named.

 

Tuesday, August 17

Three Black men playing golf and wearing bright Tshirts1. Annual Black golf tournament returns to Truro

Matthew Byard tees up a story on the Apex Invitational, a golf tournament in Truro started by a former Black resident. But as Byard learned this is more than a golf event; it’s a homecoming for the area’s Black communities.

 

 

The word cheap is written in red marker over help wanted on a paer sign taped to a shop window.2. Morning File: Employers can’t find workers? Here’s what workers have to say

Suzanne Rent was tired of listening to stories in which employers complained about not finding workers who they say are at home collecting EI or CRB instead. So Rent talked to  some workers to get their side of the story.

 

Two photos: a smiling Black woman, and Black people in the Emancipation Day parade3. Black News File

Matthew Byard had a packed Black News File that included stories from Emancipation Day celebrations still happening around the province.

 

 

 

One of the black kitties wearing a white mask in Laura Kenney's hooked rug4. 1 new case of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, August 17

There was only one new case of COVID-19 announced on Tuesday. It’s not zero, but close enough.

 

 

An eviction notice duct taped to an orange tent5. Halifax issues eviction notices to people living in tents in city parks, threatening fines and arrest

Zane Woodford reported on the city’s threats to evict people living in parks in the city. It was a sign of a disastrous Wednesday to come.

 

 

Wednesday, August 18

A yellow mechanical boot clamped to a car's wheel1. Parking boots, Centre Plan, climate change and more: Halifax council round-up

Zane Woodford was on his regular Council beat and reported on new regulations for the vehicle booting industry, Council’s first stab at the second half of Centre Plan, and a motion on the city’s climate change plan, HalifACT 2050.

 

Two Black women MLAs, angela Simmonds and Suzy Hansen2. A record number of Black MLAs heading to the legislature

Four Black MLAs won their ridings on Tuesday night. That’s a record in Nova Scotia. So what does it mean, if anything, for Black issues and communities in Nova Scotia. Matthew Byard reported.

 

 

Newly elected premier Tim Houston and his wife Carol Houston3. Tim Houston’s Progressive Conservatives win majority government

Zane Woodford had a rundown of election night, the majority win by Tim Houston and his PC Party, and what Liberal leader Iain Rankin and NDP leader Gary Burrill had to say.

 

 

Newly elected premier Tim Houston4. Morning File: And the winner is…

Philip Moscovitch looked at the election results, which saw the Tim Houston and his Progressive Conservatives take a majority. Plus, he had a lovely story about Walter Hayward, a regular at Brunswick Street United Church, Moscovitch met a number of years ago. Hayward passed away recently and Moscovitch recalled what he learned about Hayward and his faith.

 

A green typewriter with COVID 19 written in impossibly big type on a sheet of paper on the roller5. 9 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, August 18

Nine new cases were announced on Wednesday, all in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone. Tim Bousquet had all the details, graphs, testing information, and more.

 

 

Thursday, August 19

A man is held face-down on the ground by several cops1. Halifax police arrest, pepper spray protesters as city evicts homeless people from parks

Zane Woodford and Tim Bousquet spent Wednesday downtown following the scene as police evicted people from shelters and arrested protestors. Zane Woodford reported the whole story here. This is exceptional reporting.

 

Two male protesters, one wearing a mask, are shown facing a line of police in full riot gear2. Morning File: Yes, that did just happen in our own backyard

Ethan Lycan-Lang had a very thoughtful Morning File the day after the HRM evicted residents from shelters and tents across the city. Said Lycan-Lang: “Step back and take a look at yourself HRM. Then take a look at a different approach.” He also wrote about real estate listings in Halifax from more than 100 years ago. Read ’em and weep.

 

Catherine MacLellan3. The Tideline, with Tara Thorne

Tara Thorne caught up with PEI singer-songwriter Catherine MacLellan to talk about her first live show in sometime. MacLellan will be at Tatafest in Tatamagouche the end of this month. The two talked about that and more in this episode. You can listen for free!

 

 

a mockup of a coronavirus, red and white, on a black background4. 8 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Thursday, August 19

The COVID numbers stayed under 10 new cases on Thursday. Tim Bousquet had the update.

 

 

Police Chief Dan Kinsella5. Halifax police chief says officers ‘responded appropriately’ to protest, including use of pepper spray

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella held a media availability on Thursday with Supt. Andrew Matthews, who led Wednesday’s police action downtown. Zane Woodford reported on what Kinsella said, including that protesters were “confrontational, assaultive, and caused hazardous situations.” Neither Kinsella or Matthews were at the scene on Wednesday.

 

Friday, August 20

A ten-year-old girl holding a toy baby seal, smiling at the camera1. Father of 10-year-old girl pepper sprayed by Halifax police says he was ‘trying to get out of there’

Zane Woodford talks with Georgie Fagan who was taking his young daughter for a walk to the Public Gardens on Wednesday when they found themselves in the middle of the protest. Fagan’s daughter was pepper sprayed in the eyes and Fagan said he “went Mama Bear and Papa Bear.” Woodford got their story.

 

Six photos of Black Nova Scotians: Lennett Anderson, Ali Duale, Suzy Hansen, El Jones, Lynn Jones, and Quentrel Provo2. Who will be the next minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs?

Premier-designate Tim Houston doesn’t have a single Black MLA in his caucus. He’ll pick his cabinet soon and he doesn’t even have to choose from his MLAs. Matthew Byard took a look at Houston’s options in this really interesting read.

 

Mayor Mike Savage3. Morning File: Gaslighting Halifax: how the mayor, a councillor, and the chief of police created a false narrative about the violent eviction of rough sleepers from city parks

Two days after the eviction of people from shelters and tents and the protest that followed, Tim Bousquet looks at all the gaslighters involved: Mayor Mike Savage; Coun. Shawn Cleary; and HRP Chief Dan Kinsella.

 

a mid-century modern style illustration, with "COVID 10" in white capital letters on a background of black, with orange and grey shapes and lines.4. 10 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Friday, August 20

Tim Bousquet ended the week with the COVID update: 10 new cases. Those numbers are climbing. All the weekly vaccination data was out, too.

 

A reminder: We’re  hosting an in-person community session at the Black Cultural Centre in Cherrybook on Thursday, August 29 from 6pm to 8pm. We want to hear the housing stories from North Preston, East Preston, Cherrybrook and surrounding communities. Matthew Byard, who’s telling the stories from Black communities in Nova Scotia, will be there, too, if you want to connect with him and share other stories you think he should tell.

You have to register to attend, so click here to do that. See you Thursday!

Subscribe to the Halifax Examiner

We have many other subscription options available, or drop us a donation. Thanks!

Leave a Reply

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.