Welcome to Weekend File. Did you miss some articles last week? Jump to the following days:
Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Sunday, August 15
1. Elections are no place to… Take 3
On July 30, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Christa Brothers said if the public wanted a “remedy” on Owls Head they can find it at the ballot box. But Stephen Kimber had thoughts on that: “I can say, without fear of contradiction, that the good justice is out to a long liquid lunch with her ballot box “recourse” mumbo jumbo.
Monday, August 16
1. Morning File: Why hasn’t the Yarmouth ferry been an election issue?
The Yarmouth ferry is docked in Charleston, North Carolina, but it’s not far from the mind of Tim Bousquet who wondered this week why it wasn’t an issue in the provincial election. The feds announced this month the contract for the Ferry Services Contribution Program will be renewed for five years.
2. Halifax council committee accepts sketchy review of campaign finance compliance
Zane Woodford was at the virtual meeting of the Halifax Regional Council’s Executive Standing Committee, which was reviewing a campaign finance bylaw. But as Woodford wrote, the report on the bylaw left out some very important details, including late filings of campaign statements by candidates in the 2020 municipal election.
3. Rankin says a Liberal government may keep rent control for “a few years” and provide financial assistance to those who are renovicted
At a campaign stop the day before the provincial election, Liberal leader Iain Rankin said he’d keep rent control in place, a promise he said he first made in April. Tim Bousquet had some questions, though, and that exchange is right here.
4. 9 new cases of COVID-19 over 3 days announced on Monday, August 16
The week kicked off with nine new cases of COVID being announced. That’s a three-day total, though. Tim Bousquet had the update.
5. Is the Nova Scotia Police Review board ready to address systemic racism in policing? Kayla Borden’s lawyer isn’t sure
Zane Woodford met with Devin Maxwell, Kayla Borden’s lawyer, who said he’s discouraged that his client’s complaint will only include two of the Halifax Regional Police officers involved in her late-night arrest last summer. Maxwell and Borden want all the officers, and the entire police force, named.
Tuesday, August 17
1. Annual Black golf tournament returns to Truro
Matthew Byard tees up a story on the Apex Invitational, a golf tournament in Truro started by a former Black resident. But as Byard learned this is more than a golf event; it’s a homecoming for the area’s Black communities.
2. Morning File: Employers can’t find workers? Here’s what workers have to say
Suzanne Rent was tired of listening to stories in which employers complained about not finding workers who they say are at home collecting EI or CRB instead. So Rent talked to some workers to get their side of the story.
3. Black News File
Matthew Byard had a packed Black News File that included stories from Emancipation Day celebrations still happening around the province.
4. 1 new case of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, August 17
There was only one new case of COVID-19 announced on Tuesday. It’s not zero, but close enough.
5. Halifax issues eviction notices to people living in tents in city parks, threatening fines and arrest
Zane Woodford reported on the city’s threats to evict people living in parks in the city. It was a sign of a disastrous Wednesday to come.
Wednesday, August 18
1. Parking boots, Centre Plan, climate change and more: Halifax council round-up
Zane Woodford was on his regular Council beat and reported on new regulations for the vehicle booting industry, Council’s first stab at the second half of Centre Plan, and a motion on the city’s climate change plan, HalifACT 2050.
2. A record number of Black MLAs heading to the legislature
Four Black MLAs won their ridings on Tuesday night. That’s a record in Nova Scotia. So what does it mean, if anything, for Black issues and communities in Nova Scotia. Matthew Byard reported.
3. Tim Houston’s Progressive Conservatives win majority government
Zane Woodford had a rundown of election night, the majority win by Tim Houston and his PC Party, and what Liberal leader Iain Rankin and NDP leader Gary Burrill had to say.
4. Morning File: And the winner is…
Philip Moscovitch looked at the election results, which saw the Tim Houston and his Progressive Conservatives take a majority. Plus, he had a lovely story about Walter Hayward, a regular at Brunswick Street United Church, Moscovitch met a number of years ago. Hayward passed away recently and Moscovitch recalled what he learned about Hayward and his faith.
5. 9 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, August 18
Nine new cases were announced on Wednesday, all in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone. Tim Bousquet had all the details, graphs, testing information, and more.
Thursday, August 19
1. Halifax police arrest, pepper spray protesters as city evicts homeless people from parks
Zane Woodford and Tim Bousquet spent Wednesday downtown following the scene as police evicted people from shelters and arrested protestors. Zane Woodford reported the whole story here. This is exceptional reporting.
2. Morning File: Yes, that did just happen in our own backyard
Ethan Lycan-Lang had a very thoughtful Morning File the day after the HRM evicted residents from shelters and tents across the city. Said Lycan-Lang: “Step back and take a look at yourself HRM. Then take a look at a different approach.” He also wrote about real estate listings in Halifax from more than 100 years ago. Read ’em and weep.
3. The Tideline, with Tara Thorne
Tara Thorne caught up with PEI singer-songwriter Catherine MacLellan to talk about her first live show in sometime. MacLellan will be at Tatafest in Tatamagouche the end of this month. The two talked about that and more in this episode. You can listen for free!
4. 8 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Thursday, August 19
The COVID numbers stayed under 10 new cases on Thursday. Tim Bousquet had the update.
5. Halifax police chief says officers ‘responded appropriately’ to protest, including use of pepper spray
Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella held a media availability on Thursday with Supt. Andrew Matthews, who led Wednesday’s police action downtown. Zane Woodford reported on what Kinsella said, including that protesters were “confrontational, assaultive, and caused hazardous situations.” Neither Kinsella or Matthews were at the scene on Wednesday.
Friday, August 20
1. Father of 10-year-old girl pepper sprayed by Halifax police says he was ‘trying to get out of there’
Zane Woodford talks with Georgie Fagan who was taking his young daughter for a walk to the Public Gardens on Wednesday when they found themselves in the middle of the protest. Fagan’s daughter was pepper sprayed in the eyes and Fagan said he “went Mama Bear and Papa Bear.” Woodford got their story.
2. Who will be the next minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs?
Premier-designate Tim Houston doesn’t have a single Black MLA in his caucus. He’ll pick his cabinet soon and he doesn’t even have to choose from his MLAs. Matthew Byard took a look at Houston’s options in this really interesting read.
3. Morning File: Gaslighting Halifax: how the mayor, a councillor, and the chief of police created a false narrative about the violent eviction of rough sleepers from city parks
Two days after the eviction of people from shelters and tents and the protest that followed, Tim Bousquet looks at all the gaslighters involved: Mayor Mike Savage; Coun. Shawn Cleary; and HRP Chief Dan Kinsella.
4. 10 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Friday, August 20
Tim Bousquet ended the week with the COVID update: 10 new cases. Those numbers are climbing. All the weekly vaccination data was out, too.
A reminder: We’re hosting an in-person community session at the Black Cultural Centre in Cherrybook on Thursday, August 29 from 6pm to 8pm. We want to hear the housing stories from North Preston, East Preston, Cherrybrook and surrounding communities. Matthew Byard, who’s telling the stories from Black communities in Nova Scotia, will be there, too, if you want to connect with him and share other stories you think he should tell.
You have to register to attend, so click here to do that. See you Thursday!
Subscribe to the Halifax Examiner
We have many other subscription options available, or drop us a donation. Thanks!
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.