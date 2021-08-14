Welcome to Weekend File: the week’s articles, wrapped in a file, inside an enigma.

Saturday, August 7

Yvette d’Entremont went to Victoria Park, where several hundred people were riled up over the Liberal government’s handling of what should continue to be a protected wilderness area, and not some rich American’s newest shiny bauble.

Sunday, August 8

Stephen Kimber read through the comments he got on his previous week’s article about the leaders’ debate, and discussed some of the more thoughtful points that were offered. And some of the not-so-thoughtful ones, too.

Monday, August 9

Matthew Byard went to Halifax’s first Emancipation Day celebration; the Apex Invitational Golf Tournament returns to Truro; Kathy-Ann Johnson received the Loran Teachers Building Leaders Award; an exhibit honouring Africville opened at the Halifax Convention Centre; Future Stars of Basketball; Jermaine Colley and Aries Spears were on In Case You Missed It.

Jennifer Henderson advised us to watch the riding of Guysborough-Tracadie on Election Night; Tim Bousquet explored a recent Small Claims Court decision over a cancelled flight; Stephen Archibald explored the Eastern Shore.

The details you’ve come to expect, plus those pretty vaccination pie charts. Look at the size of that green section!

Tuesday, August 10

Yvette d’Entremont attended a virtual panel where Claudia Chender, Zach Churchill, and Brian Comer shared their parties’ platforms. They responded to questions about detox wait lists, pharmacare, the challenges facing historically marginalized communities, the social component of healing and recovery, and much more.

Pub owners in Cape Breton said they can’t find any workers, and Suzanne Rent reminded us that there are two parts to “customer service”. Plus: Remember the meningitis outbreak? And the drama-free vaccinations? Oh, the good old days.

Teachers and parents are on edge because there’s no back-to-school plan. Yvette d’Entremont talked to NSTU president Paul Wozney, and mother of two, Laura Hobbs.

Another COVID update, another new case, another look at those lovely green sections on the pie chart.

Wednesday, August 11

Ethan Lycan-Lang accepted that our current way of life is unsustainable, and looked deep into the eyes of dozens of political candidates…some of whom seem almost human.

Yvette d’Entremont reported on a poll of potential voters by Narrative Research. Is a minority government a possibility?

Three travel-related cases, two pie charts, one person in ICU.

Zane Woodford had the first article of our Housing Crisis series, in which he looked at the sneaky (and possibly illegal) way landlords keep tenants stuck in annual leases.

Thursday, August 12

You know what’s not funky and fun? Icicles and hurricanes. Zane Woodford looked at three development proposals, two on Gottingen Street and one on Maynard.

Chris Miller contributed a lovely piece about why we need this park. Tim Bousquet looked at vaccine passports and the politicization of Public Health. The fires in California weighed heavily on his mind too, and he worried about “our immense capacity at normalizing even the worst trauma.”

A confusing announcement, but as usual Tim did his best to figure it out so we don’t have to. Mmmm…pie charts…

Friday, August 13

It’s generic AND blocky, but it has a massive windowless wall, so there’s that. Zane Woodford took a look at the renderings. He also wrote about Package B of the Centre Plan, which will make the Design Review Committee “almost redundant.”

Linda Ponnozzo asked him what the fallout would be from an ethical, constitutional, and human rights perspective. Read this before you engage in arguments on facebook.

We got a double dose of Ethan Lycan-Lang this week. He looked at how to best avoid going over the edge into existential despair; followed along as the Twitterverse schooled Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change; and watched a ball game in a real field of dreams. Plus: Ethan has a fan.

