Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Featured / Weekend File

Weekend File

August 7 to 13, 2021

By Leave a Comment

Three photos: An Indigenous woman and a Black man make a combined hand gesture, a tree reflected in a lake, a white man breathes into a paper bag.

Welcome to Weekend File: the week’s articles, wrapped in a file, inside an enigma.

Jump to sections:

Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday

 

Saturday, August 7

A group of protesters on a sunny dayHundreds rally for Owls Head

Yvette d’Entremont went to Victoria Park, where several hundred people were riled up over the Liberal government’s handling of what should continue to be a protected wilderness area, and not some rich American’s newest shiny bauble.

 

 

Sunday, August 8

Candidates stand at their podiums in a television studio

The candidates’ debate, take two

Stephen Kimber read through the comments he got on his previous week’s article about the leaders’ debate, and discussed some of the more thoughtful points that were offered. And some of the not-so-thoughtful ones, too.

 

 

Monday, August 9

A Black man and an Indigenous woman wearing a ribbon skirt make a hand gesture together.1. Black News File

Matthew Byard went to Halifax’s first Emancipation Day celebration; the Apex Invitational Golf Tournament returns to Truro; Kathy-Ann Johnson received the Loran Teachers Building Leaders Award; an exhibit honouring Africville opened at the Halifax Convention Centre; Future Stars of Basketball; Jermaine Colley and Aries Spears were on In Case You Missed It.

 

A crashed Air Canada plane.2. Morning File: How Darrell Geddes got screwed by Air Canada and what he’s doing about it

Jennifer Henderson advised us to watch the riding of Guysborough-Tracadie on Election Night; Tim Bousquet explored a recent Small Claims Court decision over a cancelled flight; Stephen Archibald explored the Eastern Shore.

 

a mockup of a coronavirus, red and white, on a black background3. 7 new cases of COVID-19 over 3 days announced in Nova Scotia on Monday, August 9

The details you’ve come to expect, plus those pretty vaccination pie charts. Look at the size of that green section!

 

 

Tuesday, August 10

A poster advertising a political debate.1. Candidates address mental health and substance abuse issues

Yvette d’Entremont attended a virtual panel where Claudia Chender, Zach Churchill, and Brian Comer shared their parties’ platforms. They responded to questions about detox wait lists, pharmacare, the challenges facing historically marginalized communities, the social component of healing and recovery, and much more.

 

A hissing tortoise-shell coloured cat.2. Morning File: For good customer service, skip the hissy fit

Pub owners in Cape Breton said they can’t find any workers, and Suzanne Rent reminded us that there are two parts to “customer service”. Plus: Remember the meningitis outbreak? And the drama-free vaccinations? Oh, the good old days.

 

Children wearing masks getting ready for school3. Teachers: political parties are ignoring school reopening

Teachers and parents are on edge because there’s no back-to-school plan. Yvette d’Entremont talked to NSTU president Paul Wozney, and mother of two, Laura Hobbs.

 

 

a mid-century modern style illustration, with "COVID 10" in white capital letters on a background of black, with orange and grey shapes and lines.4. 1 new case of COVID-19 announced on Tuesday, August 10

Another COVID update, another new case, another look at those lovely green sections on the pie chart.

 

 

 

Wednesday, August 11

Gary Burrill and Tim Houston1. Morning File: A picture’s worth a thousand votes

Ethan Lycan-Lang accepted that our current way of life is unsustainable, and looked deep into the eyes of dozens of political candidates…some of whom seem almost human.

 

 

A ballot going into a box.2. Poll: Liberals still lead, but PCs and NDP are gaining ground

Yvette d’Entremont reported on a poll of potential voters by Narrative Research. Is a minority government a possibility?

 

 

An syringe injects a model of the coronavirus made of a purple ball with quilter's pins in it3. 3 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, August 11

Three travel-related cases, two pie charts, one person in ICU.

 

 

The sign in front of Prince Joe Castle4. Halifax landlords ‘skirt the law’ by making month-to-month leases more expensive

Zane Woodford had the first article of our Housing Crisis series, in which he looked at the sneaky (and possibly illegal) way landlords keep tenants stuck in annual leases.

 

 

Thursday, August 12

A clock suspended by a long thin rod from a pole which juts out of the corner of a building's roof.1. Halifax committee recommends in favour of development proposal with ‘funky and fun’ clock

You know what’s not funky and fun? Icicles and hurricanes. Zane Woodford looked at three development proposals, two on Gottingen Street and one on Maynard.

 

Pine and spruce trees and bright red bushes are reflected in a still lake2. Morning File: Let’s all work to make Blue Mountain–Birch Cove Lakes National Park a reality

Chris Miller contributed a lovely piece about why we need this park. Tim Bousquet looked at vaccine passports and the politicization of Public Health. The fires in California weighed heavily on his mind too, and he worried about “our immense capacity at normalizing even the worst trauma.”

 

Black stencil on a white wall of a mask and the word COVID 19.3. 7 cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Thursday, August 12, but 3 of them are older cases not previously reported

A confusing announcement, but as usual Tim did his best to figure it out so we don’t have to. Mmmm…pie charts…

 

 

Friday, August 13

Another rendering of another generic new building1. Committee approves new 12-storey development for Great Wall site in downtown Halifax

It’s generic AND blocky, but it has a massive windowless wall, so there’s that. Zane Woodford took a look at the renderings. He also wrote about Package B of the Centre Plan, which will make the Design Review Committee “almost redundant.”

 

Wayne MacKay, smiling broadley in a royal blue shirt2. Can vaccine passports be justified in a free society? We asked constitutional lawyer Wayne MacKay to weigh in

Linda Ponnozzo asked him what the fallout would be from an ethical, constitutional, and human rights perspective. Read this before you engage in arguments on facebook.

 

A man breathes into a paper bag3. Morning File: There’s a lot to take in right now. Just breathe

We got a double dose of Ethan Lycan-Lang this week. He looked at how to best avoid going over the edge into existential despair; followed along as the Twitterverse schooled Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change; and watched a ball game in a real field of dreams. Plus: Ethan has a fan.

 

Subscribe to the Halifax Examiner

We have many other subscription options available, or drop us a donation. Thanks!

Leave a Reply

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.