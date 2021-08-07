Welcome to Weekend File, where you’ll find links to all the articles you might have missed last week. Jump to sections in this article:

Saturday, July 31

Jennifer Henderson reported on the Liberal Party’s social policy platform, which included financial help for tenants who are “renovicted,” a school lunch program, and funding for African Nova Scotians to attend the School of Social Work at Dalhousie University.

Matthew Byard looked at all the stories he covered, plus others, from Black communities in the Maritimes.

Sunday, August 1

Stephen Kimber headed out for a walk in his neighbourhood during the first leaders’ debate, but he couldn’t avoid it. Kimber gave us a rundown of the spectacle, which wasn’t so spectacular after all.

Monday, August 2

Philip Moscovitch talked with cyclists about the worst places in Halifax for cyclists. Lots of roundabouts and multi-use pathways. So, could good design lessen the conflict between cyclists and drivers? Moscovitch found out.

Tuesday, August 3

The Examiner got a few questions from readers and sent them to the parties. Jennifer Henderson put together the answers on your questions about prompt payment for contractors, long-term care, cycling, and the status of large institutions for people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

2. Morning File: Making WAVES for women on the Eastern Shore

Suzanne Rent talked to the founders of a group on the Eastern Shore who are addressing violence against women in their community. And she learned about a short flick from TrueFaux Films that did the math on the small margins to win in the 2017 election.

It was the first COVID update after a three-day long weekend. Tim Bousquet had the story.

Wednesday, August 4

Another day, another part of the Liberal Party platform was released. This time, Jennifer Henderson reported on the party’s plans for the environment, including upgrades to provincial parks and cash to pay for retrofits to homes and businesses. Henderson got the details from the other parties on their environment platforms, too.

2. Morning File: Enough talk on the environment

Speaking of the environment, Ethan Lycan-Lang looked at the Liberal Party’s platform on the environment, but then looked at its track record on the environment, too. (He had a list). And Lycan-Lang wrote about his experience as a cyclist in the city.

Tim Bousquet had the second COVID-19 update for the week.

Yvette d’Entremont has covered the pandemic from the start, including the stories of long haulers who are still struggling with debilitating symptoms months after they contracted the virus. In this story, d’Entremont reported on a new online resource MyCOVIDRecoveryNS.ca, which provides resources for long haulers.

Thursday, August 5

The three party leaders spoke at a virtual meeting hosted by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce. Jennifer Henderson reported on what they talked about, including health care and the economy.

Tara Thorne chatted with Adam Reid, executive director of Halifax Pride, about how the pandemic helped organizers create a more “thoughtful” event. Listen for free!

3. Morning File: Black in nature

Philip Moscovitch returned from a camping trip to Keji this week and wrote a story about diversity in the great outdoors. Moscovitch spoke with Chúk Odenigbo who said “there have been plenty of stories written sharing the voices of Black people in outdoor spaces, talking about people being surprised or shocked to see them in the outdoors.”

There was very good news for the environment on Thursday. Zane Woodford reported on the news that Halifax signed a “statement of collaboration” with Parks Canada to work together toward the creation of a national urban park at Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes.

Tim Bousquet had the COVID update with new case numbers, vaccination, testing locations, and more.

Zane Woodford was at the virtual meeting of the Harbour East Marine Drive Community Council on Thursday where councillors voted in favour of a new building in downtown Dartmouth. While the proposal got the go-ahead, there were concerns about the wind the building could cause in the area.

Friday, August 6

Tim Bousquet wrote about architectural renderings and how they never represent what’s actually in an area, adding council should just reject them on principle. Also, he wrote a piece about Vikings.

On Aug. 1 Matthew Byard spent the day at Grand Parade in Halifax for the first Emancipation Day celebrations. He spoke with Rosemary Sadlier about the day’s long history and all the people who worked to make it a reality.

