Welcome to Weekend File, where you’ll find links to all the articles you might have missed last week. Jump to sections in this article:

Sunday

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Saturday, July 24

Jennifer Henderson reported on PC party leader Tim Houston’s plan to recruit more doctors to Nova Scotia: help full-time practicing family physicians save for their retirement by matching contributions to Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs). That’ll cost $6 million.

Matthew Byard gathered the news that happened in Black communities in the Maritimes in his first Black News File.

Matthew Byard was in Cherrybrook on Sunday where NDP leader Gary Burrill met with Colter Simmonds, NDP candidate for Preston, and community activist Quentrel Provo, to talk about street checks. Byard reported on trio’s discussion of the “loophole” in the current ban and the NDP’s plans to “completely ban” street checks.

Sunday, July 25

Nicole Gnazdowsky has been working to get answers about the death of her brother, Andrew, last year, and who might be accountable. Stephen Kimber wrote about Gnazdowsky’s digging, the FOIPOP material she went public with, and Premier Iain Rankin’s claim he can’t act in her case because of the election.

Monday, July 26

Tim Bousquet recently read Matthew Remski’s “Survivors of an International Buddhist Cult Share Their Stories, which was published in The Walrus. He wondered about the inner Shambhala court in Halifax and how much it knew about sexual abuse, and also about the victims who still need help.

Matthew Byard reported on the destruction and burning of campaign signs of Liberal candidate Tamara Tynes Powell. She’s the first Black candidate to run in Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River.

On Thursday, shareholders with Domtar voted in favour of a sale to Paper Excellence. Before that deal went ahead, Joan Baxter looked at some of the very big concerns around it all.

Just one new case of COVID-19 was announced on Monday. Tim Bousquet had the full COVID update.

Tuesday, July 27

1. Morning File: Women have had enough of being told what to wear

From the Olympics to the workplace, women have been told what to wear forever. And they are sick and tired of it. Plus, a visit to Perkins House Museum in Liverpool got Rent thinking about the history of vaccines.

Zane Woodford reported on the case of a Halifax Regional Police officer Kenneth O’Brien who wants a judge to review a decision that found he breached the code of conduct for police when he arrested a Black man for being in Sir Sandford Fleming Park after dark in 2018.

Last week Zane Woodford reported on Halifax regional council’s vote apply to the province to deactivate the Front End Processor (FEP) and Waste Stabilization Facility (WSF) at its Otter Lake landfill. This week, Woodford learned where each of the political parties stood on the proposed changes.

There were two new cases of COVID-19 announced on Tuesday. Tim Bousquet had the update.

Wednesday, July 28

COVID-19 exposed a lot of flaws, including that many Nova Scotians don’t have sick days. Yvette d’Entremont looked at a new report from Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives-Nova Scotia (CCPA-NS) whose authors call for legislation that would give workers 10 paid sick days per year funded by employers.

Jennifer Henderson reported on more party promises, including the NDP’s goal on climate change and the Liberal party’s plans for health care. Plus, she had some election trivia.

3. Morning File: Nova Scotia is doing very well on the vaccination front

Tim Bousquet headed out for a well-deserved vacation, but not before he wrote this Morning File on vaccination in the province. You’re all doing a great job getting your shots.

Matthew Byard interviewed Tamara Tynes Powell, the Liberal candidate whose campaign signs were set on fire last weekend. About the incident, she told Byard “it’s more important that I stand up against any sort of hatred act.”

Keep those zeroes coming. There were no new cases of COVID-19 announced on Wednesday. Tim Bousquet had all the details.

Thursday, July 29

Matthew Byard interviewed a mother-and-daughter duo who started an anti-racism group in the Annapolis Valley after the murder of George Floyd. Now the pair is doing great work in the community, including organizing information sessions for seniors hosted by people of colour.

All three party leaders got together for their first debate this week. They talked about health care, the economy, the environment, and diversity and inclusion. Jennifer Henderson sat through it so you didn’t have to and brought us this report.

Jacob Sampson is back on stage at Shakespeare by the Sea this summer after a two-year break. He sat down with Tara Thorne to talk about theatre season and his award-winning play, Chasing Champions, a little-known story about the Nova Scotian boxer Sam Langford.

4. Morning File: The transparent past and the political future

Ethan Lycan-Lang wrote about the hypocrisy of the Liberal party’s request of Robyn Ingraham to step down after “boudoir” photos showed up. He also had some more photos from L.B. Jenson’s Vanishing Halifax, including one of a tattoo parlour on Barrington.

There was just one new case of COVID-19 announced on Thursday. Tim Bousquet had the complete update.

Sunday is the first Emancipation Day, which will be celebrated for the first time ever as a national holiday. Evelyn C. White shared how she’ll spend the day. She also has a story about her reflections on Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. and a sighting of a cardinal in her backyard.

Camp Hill Cemetery was built in 1844 and somehow doesn’t have heritage status. But this week, the cemetery got high marks from the heritage standing committee for an application for that status. Zane Woodford learned all about it.

Friday, July 30

Philip Moscovitch missed a session of beach yoga Friday to write this packed Morning File. Moscovitch had a great story on customer feedback surveys and if they’re actually useful for employees or companies (hint: not really).

A big court decision came out on Friday that dismissed a citizens’ request for a judicial review of the delisting and potential sale of Owls Head Provincial Park. Zane Woodford had the report.

Yvette d’Entremont spoke with a few teachers and allies with Educators for Social Justice Nova Scotia, a group that wants candidates in the provincial election to commit to implementing 11 recommendations from a report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives-Nova Scotia (CCPA-NS) on child and family poverty.

Starting Sunday, pharmacists in Nova Scotia can prescribe antibiotics to patients who were bitten by a black-legged tick. Jennifer Henderson looked at the announcement from the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia.

Joan Baxter has covered gold mining and all the issues surrounding it since 2018. She sent nine questions to all four main parties running in the provincial election. Their answers may — or may not — surprise you.

Subscribe to the Halifax Examiner

We have many other subscription options available, or drop us a donation. Thanks!