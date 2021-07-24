Welcome to Weekend File, where you’ll find links to all the articles you might have missed last week. Jump to sections in this article:

Sunday

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Saturday, July 17

Saturday morning kicked off with an election call, which no one expected, right? Right. Tim Bousquet and Jennifer Henderson updated the It’s Raining Money map, which includes $321 million in spending announcements by the Rankin government.

It was a zero new case Sunday and Tim Bousquet had the full update.

Sunday, July 18

It’s officially summer, yes, but now that the election is on, Stephen Kimber looked at “stupid season.” So what happens now? As Kimber writes “the real reason we are going to the polls in the middle of August is because the Liberals hope, and believe, no one will be paying attention.”

Suzanne Rent interviewed Simon Snyder who spent several years at the Nova Scotia Youth Training Centre. Snyder is one of 15 survivors of institutions for people with intellectual disabilities sharing his story for a project called The Truth about Institutionalization: Past and Present.

There were three new cases of COVID-19 announced on Sunday. Tim Bousquet had all the details.

Monday, July 19

Jennifer Henderson looked at the parties’ priorities as we head into a summer election. But let’s take a look at the slogans, shall we? For the Progressive Conservatives it’s “Solutions for Nova Scotians.” The NDP want “Something Better for Nova Scotia.” And at the Liberal Party, the slogan seems to be “This is Your Time, Nova Scotia.” Henderson also included some election trivia. Hint: There are a lot of Tims running in this election.

Yvette d’Entremont interviewed psychologists who say there’s a mental health crisis in Nova Scotia and it’s affecting children, adults, and families. Registered psychologist Dr. Kiran Pure told d’Entremont patients are waiting for months to get an appointment.

3. Morning File: The Halifax Examiner has a telephone line dedicated to hearing your housing stories and concerns

Tim Bousquet introduced our new reporter, Matthew Byard, who will be reporting on issues in Nova Scotia’s Black communities. And the Examiner now has a message line, 1-819-803-6215, you can call or text to share your stories or ideas on the housing crisis. Be sure to read Bousquet’s footnotes on his meaning for the word “postpare.”

Zero new cases for Monday! Tim Bousquet had the COVID-19 update. Oh, and no COVID briefings for a bit.

Tuesday, July 20

Jennifer Henderson looked at a report from the Disability Rights Coalition that says the province is moving at a “glacial” pace to move people with disabilities out of institutions and into smaller group homes.

Suzanne Rent talked with Debra Lucas and Irma Riley of Lucasville about the work they did to get provincial heritage status for a cemetery where their ancestors are buried. Also, a rant about a couple living the van life. He goes skiing while she cleans the van.

Our new reporter Matthew Byard’s first story looked at the three candidates running in the riding of Preston. This is history-making news since it’s the first time all the candidates in a riding are Black. Still, as Byard points out, “Black issues are arguably of little-to-no interest to most Nova Scotians.”

On Day 4 of the campaign, Jennifer Henderson reported on some of the promises from the parties, including removing the toll from the Cobequid Pass (Liberals), support of rent control (NDP), and a buy local program (PCs).

Wednesday, July 21

Zane Woodford is on vacation, so Tim Bousquet filled in, covering what’s happening with Halifax Regional Council. In this story, Bousquet reports on council’s vote to make changes at the Otter Lake dump, notably with its Front End Processor (FEP) and Waste Stabilization Facility (WSF). Opponents aren’t too happy with the idea.

2. Morning File: Vanishing Halifax

Ethan Lycan-Lang took a look at drawings by L.B. Jenson of well-known Halifax buildings and structures from 1969 and compares them to the buildings still standing today. It’s an interesting look at how the city has evolved.

Seven sounded like a big number, after all those days of no new cases. But that was a two-day count since the system that calculates all the COVID data was down for maintenance on Tuesday. Tim Bousquet had the update.

Joan Baxter took part in a virtual meeting with Pictou Town Council, and two reps from Paper Excellence turned on the charm about the plans for Northern Pulp. The mayor and councillors from Pictou had some good questions, but Paper Excellence skirted around them with some gems for answers.

Thursday, July 22

Jennifer Henderson reported on a pulp plant in Hantsport that’s being investigated by officials with Environment Climate Change Canada (ECCC). Henderson wrote that the plant is being investigated for possible violations of the Migratory Birds Convention Act.

Tim Bousquet headed to Blandford where there was a forum on fish farming organized by two groups opposed to fish farms on the South Shore. All the candidates running in that riding talked about their opposition to the fish farms, although Liberal candidate Jacob Killawee waffled on his response.

Philip Moscovitch shared some lovely photos of Jerry Granelli and his band, including his son, Anthony, playing at Hollis 1313. Granelli died this week at age 80. Moscovitch also had a bit on the myth of the empty wilderness.

Yvette d’Entremont spoke with Dalhousie University sociologist Michael Halpin about his work studying the online world of incels. If you don’t know, an incel is “a member of an online community of young men who consider themselves unable to attract women sexually.” Halpin told d’Entremont some of the misogyny incels post online is “stuff that’s so foul you probably can’t print it.”

In The Tideline, Tara Thorne and Dana Beeler sat down and talked about the post-pandemic music world, all those (mostly all-male) music festivals going on this summer, and what Nova Scotia Music Week could look like this November (we don’t want to hear about November quite yet, though!) Remember, it’s free to listen to all the episodes of The Tideline!

Sadly, there was one new COVID-19 death announced on Thursday. A woman in her 50s from the Halifax area is the 93rd person to die from the virus. There were no new cases announced Thursday. Tim Bousquet had the entire report.

Friday, July 23

Tim Bousquet looked at the details of a lawsuit filed earlier this month by six employees with SaltWire who worked at the company’s production facility in Charlottetown. Bousquet also had a joke about a $300 dog that no one got.

Friday ended with two new cases of COVID-19 announced in the the province. Tim Bousquet also included this week’s recent vaccination data, too.

Subscribe to the Halifax Examiner

We have many other subscription options available, or drop us a donation. Thanks!