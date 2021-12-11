Welcome to Weekend File, where you’ll find links to all the articles you might have missed last week. Jump to sections in this article:

Sunday, December 5

The inquiry looking into the 2017 murder-suicide of the Desmond family has been examining the roles played by PTSD and domestic violence in those horrific events. In this week’s column, Stephen Kimber looked at what the inquiry heard from a panel of experts about the impact of systemic racism in the case.

Monday, December 6

Joan Baxter wrote about a local group that fears negative effects of a proposed wind farm and how Northern Pulp stands to profit because it’s on Northern Pulp land purchased with a loan from Nova Scotians.

Tim Bousquet remains skeptical of the proposed spaceport in Canso and for one reason: Elon Musk and his Space X company, which has already produced a reusable rocket.

Tim Bousquet had the first COVID update of the week with 45 new cases over three days. This would be the best COVID news for the week.

Tuesday, December 7

Yvette d’Entremont interviewed Dr. Karina Top, Canadian Centre for Vaccinology investigator and one of the the authors of Vaccinating Children against COVID-19: The Benefits Outweigh the Risks. Top said researchers wanted to make sure there was “clear information available” for parents who had questions and concerns about the vaccine.

Philip Moscovitch flipped through the pages of an old Maritime Merchant and Commercial Review from 1913 when the publication celebrated its 21st anniversary. And the news proved some things just never change, including those attitudes of puffery in business, and the naysayers who are always grouching.

Matthew Byard reported on the goals of the African Nova Scotia Black Family, which wants a full department of African Nova Scotian Affairs headed by an African Nova Scotia. That group also wants Dr. Késa Munroe-Anderson and Dr. OmiSoore Dryden reappointed to roles they lost when Premier Tim Houston and his government was sworn in in September.

At the COVID briefing on Tuesday, we learned about a cluster of cases likely connected to the X-ring ceremony at StFX last Friday. Premier Tim Houston said event organizers who didn’t follow Public Health protocols would be identified and fined.

Matthew Byard spent Monday morning at Africville Park where Irvine and Eddie Carvery remembered how the former Black community was impacted by the Halifax Explosion. The Carvery brothers, who grew up in Africville, shared stories about how families helped with the relief efforts, and were never properly compensated afterward.

Wednesday, December 8

Jennifer Henderson was at a hearing of Utility and Review Board (UARB) that indicates only 19% of the renewable energy that was ordered was actually delivered over the subsea cable between August 15 and November 30. What kind of deal are Nova Scotians getting from Muskrat Falls?

Ethan Lycan-Lang interviewed a group of Forest Protectors who say WestFor’s planned cut of 30% of trees at Beals Brook site is a threat to the habitat of endangered species and the area’s biodiversity.

Ethan Lycan-Lang reminisced about taking the Greyhound bus when he was living in Alberta, and wondered what a proper bus service in Nova Scotia could mean for residents across the province.

The first positive cases from that outbreak in Antigonish were in Wednesday’s new case numbers. Tim Bousquet had those details and others in this update.

Ethan Lycan-Lang went to a news conference where representatives from eight environmental and community groups got together to demand the province stop clearcutting, saying, “the situation has reached a breaking point.” This story includes an update added on Friday.

Thursday, December 9

Yvette d’Entremont interviewed the authors of the Canada’s Food Price Report about expected increases in food prices, especially dairy, bakery items, and vegetables. And according to the report, restaurant goers can expect menu items to rise next year, too.

Yvette d’Entremont reported on the equestrian non-profit’s concerns with a proposed redesign of its facility under the Halifax Common master plan. Fortunately, HRM’s Community Planning and Economic Development Standing Committee deferred a motion to send the master plan to council.

Matthew Byard reports on the latest on Kayla Borden’s hearing, which is scheduled to start Monday. HRP Chief Dan Kinsella will now testify, and a rally is planned for outside the hotel where the hearing is set to take place.

Jennifer Henderson reported on the province’s spending announcement to train more continuing care assistants. But the workers’ union said what’s need are better wages and working conditions.

5. Morning File: Kids these days are all right

Old people complaining about young people has been around since the beginning of time, it seems. So Suzanne Rent came to the kids’ defence, talking about the ways they’ve made the world better, and why we need to stick up for them.

An outbreak of COVID in Antigonish after X-ring parties and outings last week dominated Thursday’s COVID update. Tim Bousquet had the details.

Friday, December 10

Matthew Byard reported on a webinar hosted by Equity Watch in which Kirk Johnson recalled that now-infamous traffic stop in 1998, and the court case that followed. It’s an important reminder of the history of racial profiling in the city.

On Thursday, Tim Bousquet heard from someone in Antigonish who has COVID from that outbreak at StFX. While Public Health said cases related to that outbreak were “mild,” in a message to the Examiner this person said their case is “awful” and they’ve never been so sick in their life.

Starting Monday, Nova Scotians living in Nova Scotia Health’s Central and Eastern zones and who are on the Need a Family Practice Registry will get an invitation to join VirtualCareNS. Yvette d’Entremont had the report.

Frank Eckhardt is a name Joan Baxter is familiar with in her stories about German-speaking non-residents who are buying land in Cape Breton. On Friday, RCMP announced Eckhardt was arrested and charged with extortion. Baxter had the story.

