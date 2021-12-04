Welcome to Weekend File, where you’ll find links to all the articles you might have missed last week. Jump to sections in this article:

Sunday, November 28

The power company hasn’t met regulator-required customer service and reliability standards for the past four years. Stephen Kimber wrote that instead of improving its performance, NSP now wants to change the standards by which it is judged. Expect more outages from salty fog.

In the final part of her series on developers selling land in Cape Breton to German-speaking non-residents, Joan Baxter talks taxes. This issue been discussed since the 1960s, but is now on again as non-residents snap up property in Cape Breton.

Our reporting duo, Leslie Amminson and Ethan Lycan-Lang, were out at a rally organized by the P.A.D.S. community network, which demanded the province head back to the legislature because of the ongoing housing crisis.

Monday, November 29

1. Morning File: Minding your mental health in the hospitality industry

Suzanne Rent spoke with Hassel Aviles, the executive director of Not 9 to 5, a non-profit dedicated to helping promote better mental health awarenss in the hospitality industry. Remember, tip your server and treat them well, too.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the East Cumberland Lodge nursing home in Pugwash, and a man in is 70s in Western Zone are the latest Nova Scotians to die from COVID. Tim Bousquet had the update.

Tuesday, November 30

Ethan Lycan-Lang is one of a few Examiner contributors not on Twitter. One of our readers called him out on his lack of Twitter game this week, so Lycan-Lang explained why he’s not in the Twitterverse.

Last week Matthew Byard spoke with Marshall Williams, a resident of East Preston, who’s been fighting for years to get proper transit in the community. This week, Byard heard from Coun. David Hendsbee about his response to the transit issue.

Tim Bousquet had the update on total new cases, plus details on a cluster in Nova Scotia Health’s Northern Zone.

Tim Bousquet reported on comments from Bill Lahey about what’s happening in the forestry industry. Turns out not much positive. Only five of the 45 recommendations from the Lahey Report have been implemented.

Jennifer Henderson spoke with nursing home workers at the Day of Action of this week. Henderson spoke with Sharon Yates, a continuing care assistant (CCA), who said she and her colleagues are burned out. Residents of the homes and their families joined in, too.

Wednesday, December 1

Matthew Byard continued his coverage on the Halifax Regional Police’s attempts to quash two subpoenas to have Chief Dan Kinsella and Insp. Derrick Boyd testify at Kayla Borden’s upcoming appeal at the Nova Scotia Police Review Board.

Ethan Lycan-Lang and Leslie Amminson covered the story of an outbreak of sea lice at Kelly Cove Salmon’s two fish farms, Rattling Beach and Victoria Beach. Lycan-Lang and Amminson learn what that means for wild salmon in the waters around the fish farms.

Philip Moscovitch wrote about Stephen Archibald’s observations about the changing landscape of Spring Garden Road. And Moscovitch continued with his stories about typewriters. This time, he told us about the Boston Typewriter Orchestra.

Kids across the province rolled up their sleeves to get their COVID-19 vaccines. Parents can still book appointments for kids ages 5 to 11 here.

Thursday, December 2

“Nova Scotia has a human rights emergency on its hands.” That was a statement from Dulcie McCallum, a lawyer on a landmark court decision from October. As Jennifer Henderson reported, Premier Tim Houston has a legal obligation to act on the decision.

This was a popular story this week: Yvette d’Entremont learned about a study by Dalhousie researchers that found bagged milk — otherwise known by the adorable name “pillow pouches” — are better for the environment than milk jugs or cartons. Bagged milk: it does the environment good.

This week Tara Thorne chatted with singer-songwriter Braden Lam, who has a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “River.” They also talk about Lam’s shows this month.

Ethan Lycan-Lang took a breather in his Morning File this week, and reported on advice in a book he borrowed from the library. Okay, his mom borrowed it from the library, but he returned it on time. That book taught Lycan-Lang how to reduce his stress with proper breathing techniques.

A jump in numbers on Thursday, with about half of the new cases in Nova Scotia Health’s Northern Zone. Tim Bousquet had the update.

Matthew Byard reports on the news that Justice Minister Brad Johns ordered police to close a potential loophole in the ban on street checks. The term “suspicious activity” will be replaced with “reasonable suspicion.”

Jennifer Henderson reports on the Houston government’s decision to appeal a disability rights decision, just two months after Premier Tim Houston said he wouldn’t.

Friday, December 3

Yvette d’Entremont spoke with Matt Dempsey, a close friend of Dereck (Rick) Day, who died in hospital late last week after being hit by a driver in Spryfield. Day was the second pedestrian killed in the city in less than a week.

Suzanne Rent learned about Black Oxygen Organics, a multi-level marketing scheme whose rise and fall during the pandemic is a wild ride and a lesson in how to avoid scams.

The breakdown of 20 new cases and all the weekly vaccination data was in this COVID update.

