Weekend File

Sunday, November 14

The Canadian Association of Physician Assistants (CAPA) recently issued a press release that welcomed the “move by the Nova Scotia government today to introduce legislation that, once passed, will formalize the introduction of PAs into Nova Scotia.” It turns out the province didn’t do that. And in his latest column, Stephen Kimber wondered why.

Monday, November 15

Suzanne Rent was feeling her age this week. When she saw a tweet about Betty White, the actress and comedian who was one of the stars of the Golden Girls, it reminded her of her grandmother, who loved the show of the ladies who lived in Miami in a house with a lanai. It’s an essay praising the golden years for women.

Matthew Byard looked at the speech activist Lynn Jones gave at the ceremony for graduating students at Mount Saint Vincent University. Said Jones to the students about training future students: “I caution you to use this privilege wisely as education without action is miseducation.”

3. Morning File: The romance of the typewriter

We never know what Philip Moscovitch will come up for his Morning Files. This week, he wrote about typewriters and the writers who still love them. He learned there’s still a place for these old devices. And he had a bit on spit, of all things.

A record number of Black-owned businesses are taking part in this year’s Christmas at the Forum. Matthew Byard talked to them about being part of this annual holiday tradition.

It was a tragic start to the week as we learned about three more deaths from COVID-19. Tim Bousquet had that news, plus new case numbers, and more.

Tuesday, November 16

Jennifer Henderson looked at the bizarre story of the Municipality of the District of Annapolis, a deal to buy a former theme park, plans to build a princely private school, and what happened after the councillors who approved it got turfed from office.

Yvette d’Entremont interviewed Dr. Tara Moriarty, infectious diseases researcher and co-founder of COVID-19 Resources Canada, about volunteer-led free workshops called Vaccine Conversations for anyone who wants to talk about the vaccine. That initiative launched this week and you can sign up, too.

Suzanne Rent spoke with Mimi Fautley about the ambitious project she took on this year: researching all the past owners of her house on Maynard Street, plus the owners of all seven of the other homes on her block, all of which were built by Henry J. Harris in the 1860s.

Wednesday, November 17

There are still lots of new cases showing up in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone. Tim Bousquet had the midweek update.

In this report, Joan Baxter reports on the damning testimony in a new book, Testimonio: Canadian Mining in the Aftermath of Genocides in Guatemala, which reveals the horrific record of Canadian mining companies in Guatemala.

Matthew Byard recently met up with Vanessa Fells, director of the African Nova Scotian Decade for People of African Descent Coalition (ANSDPAD), to learn about the work they do, including on issues like street checks and creating a Justice Institute.

Ethan Lycan-Lang had a packed Morning File this week with a dope piece on legal weed and what that means for your local dealers. And he put together a timeline of all the events leading up to the clearcutting at Rocky Point Lake Road in Digby County.

Premier Tim Houston and chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang expressed anger and frustration with the pastor at a church that hosted an event that led to an outbreak of COVID-19 and three deaths. Tim Bousquet asked questions at the heated briefing.

Matthew Byard was back with his latest Black News File that includes stories about the Blue Nose Marathon winner, the unveiling of a new bust of Viola Desmond, and an interview with Dr. Chad Williams on COVID and the Black community.

An online conference this weekend will give parents the tools to help their kids with the stresses they might have right now. Yvette d’Entremont spoke with the co-founder of the Institute of Child Psychology, which is organizing the conference, to learn more.

Thursday, November 18

Pfizer is set to soon approve the COVID-19 vaccine for children age five to 11, but some parents may still have questions and concerns. Yvette d’Entremont interviewed pediatric pain researcher, Dr. Christine Chambers, about what parents should know and do before, during, and after kids get their COVID vaccines.

Tim Bousquet lets loose on what he thinks about Pastor Robert Smith who said an outbreak of COVID-19 in the northern region that started with a church event was part of God’s plan.

Cailen Alcorn Pygott of the indie-rock quartet No, It’s Fine joins Tara Thorne on this week’s episode of The Tideline to talk about their new full length album, I Promise. It’s their second pandemic project; back in March they released a collection of covers. This show also includes two new tracks and news about Sarah Harmer finally coming back to town. Yes, it is fine.

Another day and more new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Twenty-two this time. Tim Bousquet had the report.

Friday, November 19

Jennifer Henderson reported on community solar and battery storage projects that are part of a $19.1 million project called Smart Grid Nova Scotia. What could this project mean for the use of solar energy in the province?

In part 1 of a three-part series, Joan Baxter looks at how developers are selling plots of land in Richmond and Inverness Counties in Cape Breton to German-speaking non-residents and why locals are concerned.

3. Morning File: The Moon is fantastically more special than you know

There was a lunar eclipse on Friday notice. You may have missed it because of all that rain. So, Tim Bousquet, who has “a fascination with celestial bodies slamming into each other,” decided to write about the moon, how it was formed all those billions of years ago and how it continues to inspire poetry, love songs, calendars, and much more.

Matthew Byard went to the provincial high school championship final took place at Husky Stadium at Saint Mary’s last weekend where a number of firsts took place for Black Nova Scotians involved in high school sports.

A woman in her 90s is the 106th person in Nova Scotia to die from COVID-19. Tim Bousquet had more on that sad news, plus new case numbers and the weekly vaccination data.

