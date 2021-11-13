Halifax Examiner

Weekend File

All the articles we published from November 7 to 12, 2021.

Three pictures from this week: a Steller's sea eagle, an illustration of a lineup of people on a sidewalk, a Black woman gestures at a display in a window

Welcome to Weekend File, where you’ll find links to all the articles you might have missed last week. Jump to the days:

Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday

 

Sunday, November 7

Premier Tim Houston, at a press conference, not smiling at all

1. Latest apology accepted, Tim Houston. Now…

Stephen Kimber looked at Premier Tim Houston’s latest apologize, which was for his “real jobs” comment. Kimber wrote that more needs to be done than offering continual apologies. You know, like making the province’s minimum wage a living wage.

 

 

Monday, November 8

A Steller’s sea eagle. It has black and white wings, black body, white legs and tail, and bright orange beak and feet.1. Morning File: A Steller’s sea eagle is in Nova Scotia, nearly 5,000 miles away from its Asian home, and that’s about the coolest thing to happen around here lately

Tim Bousquet looked at the story of a Steller’s sea eagle that was recently seen in Falmouth, NS, far, far away from its usually home around China, Japan, Korea, and the east coast of Russia. As Bousquet wrote: “Its Asian buddies must have really pissed this bird off.”

 

Four photographs of five people written about in the Black News File2. Black News File

Matthew Byard’s latest Black News File had stories about the retirement of beloved school principal Don Berry, some of the winners from Nova Scotia Music Week, and a look back on other stories he covered recently.

 

 

A computer generated image of a covid virus, with a red body, green spike proteins that look like broccoli, and other protein lumps in pink and blue, floating on a black background.3. The chain of COVID transmission likely starts at a Baptist “camp meeting” in Amherst and leads directly to an outbreak in a Pugwash nursing home

In the first COVID update of the week, Tim Bousquet looked at recent outbreaks and reported on the press conference called Monday to explain what happened.

 

Black and white studio photo of a Black man in formal morning coat, white gloves, sash, and top hat.

4. What’s in a (school) name?

Philip Moscovitch researched this story for weeks, and it turned out to be one of our most popular articles this week. He dug into the history of some of the folks whose names are on schools across the province and found some very interesting stories.

 

 

Tuesday, November 9

People crowd a shoreline next to a wharf where a green and white fishing boat is docked, and a small rowboat with a person in it.1. Tor Bay officially recognized as an Acadian community

Yvette d’Entremont spoke with Marie-Claude Rioux, the executive director of the province’s Acadian federation (la Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse–FANE), who talked about the new official Acadian community status for Tor Bay on the province’s Eastern Shore.

 

A white woman with short cut grey hair smiles in front of a red verandah with white trim.2. The Town of Lunenburg sold the home of the captain of the Bluenose

We welcomed a new writer this week, Victoria Welland, who reported on the story of how the Town of Lunenburg sold the home of the captain of the Bluenose, without letting the captain’s family know beforehand.

 

Sharon Hyman, a white woman with long brown hair, wearing sunglasses and a black dress, sitting on a stylish pink armchair and ottoman.3. Morning File: Follow-ups from Phil

Philip Moscovitch caught up on some stories he’s written in the last couple of years, including a bit on flat earthers, a tenants’ right activist in Montreal, the pomodoro technique, and the demolition of a historic home in Prospect Village.

 

A low-rise Long Term Care building, on a bluff with the ocean behind it.4. A man in his 80s has died from COVID; outbreak at Pugwash nursing home grows; 56 new cases announced province-wide

Tim Bousquet reported on the 102nd death of a Nova Scotian from COVID-19. Plus, all the details on new cases, demographics, vaccination, and testing locations.

 

An overhead map view of the location for the new modular housing units in Dartmouth.5. Council votes to approve $3.2 million for purchase of new modular housing units for locations in Halifax, Dartmouth

Yvette d’Entremont was on the Halifax Regional Council beat this week and learned council approved spending for new modular housing units. A location has been already chosen in Dartmouth, although there are no details yet on where in Halifax the modular units will be placed.

 

Wednesday, November 10

Entitled white young people partying at a festival.1. Halifax councillor wants tougher noise bylaw: ‘This ruins people’s lives’

In her second story from Halifax Regional Council, Yvette d’Entremont reported on a request for a report from Coun. Cathy Deagle Gammon, who wants to see amendments to HRM’s noise By-law N-200. 

 

Plaque on a cenotaph in Port Williams, which is Grey-blue text on a cream background. It reads "Those who made the supreme sacrifice", and lists the names of some locals who died serving in the two world wars.2. Morning File: No person is a footnote

Ethan Lycan-Lang wrote about George Lawrence Price, who was killed about two minutes before the signing of the Armistice during WWI. Lycan-Lang, who grew up in Price’s hometown of Port Williams, thinks about Price’s legacy, and he wrote, “everyone gets the chance to be their own story in their own time.”

 

An illustration in bright colours of a lineup of people on the Prince Street sidewalk.3. 30 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Nov. 10

More cases, continued community spread, and all the details on COVID-19 from Tim Bousquet.

 

 

Friday, November 12

A green sign saying "Thank you, Neighbours!" outside Meagher Park in Haifax. Tents stand behind the sign, obscured partially by the park garden.1. As winter approaches, residents of People’s Park, volunteers, and neighbours wait for a better housing solution

Ethan Lycan-Lang and Leslie Amminson spent some time at People’s Park on Chebucto Road this week talking with park residents and volunteers about the collective impatience as they wait for the city to provide proper housing for the homeless.

 

Samantha Dixon Slawter, a Black woman wearing a mask and black Tshirt and dark heans, is standing on a sidewalk, gesturing towards an exhibit displayed in a shop window.2. Morning File: Carrying on Viola’s legacy

Suzanne Rent learned about an exhibit on display on Portland Street in downtown Dartmouth that talks about the history and future of Black beauty culture. The exhibit was created by Samantha Dixon Slawter, a master hairstylist who’s been working for 30 years to promote Black beauty culture and end racism in the beauty industry.

 

The four white guys in the band Villages, in a bright and rather psychedelic 70s style photo3. The Tideline, with Tara Thorne: Villages

Villages is playing The Marquee tonight, so this week Tara Thorne chatted with band members and cousins Matt and Travis Ellis about the band’s debut EP, Upon the Horizon. Remember, you can always listen to The Tideline for free.

 

 

4. 70 new cases of COVID-19 over 2 days announced in Nova Scotia; weekly recap

Tim Bousquet had the final COVID update for the week with new case counts, potential exposure notices, and vaccination status of recent cases.

 

 

