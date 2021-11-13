Welcome to Weekend File, where you’ll find links to all the articles you might have missed last week. Jump to the days:

Sunday, November 7

Stephen Kimber looked at Premier Tim Houston’s latest apologize, which was for his “real jobs” comment. Kimber wrote that more needs to be done than offering continual apologies. You know, like making the province’s minimum wage a living wage.

Monday, November 8

Tim Bousquet looked at the story of a Steller’s sea eagle that was recently seen in Falmouth, NS, far, far away from its usually home around China, Japan, Korea, and the east coast of Russia. As Bousquet wrote: “Its Asian buddies must have really pissed this bird off.”

Matthew Byard’s latest Black News File had stories about the retirement of beloved school principal Don Berry, some of the winners from Nova Scotia Music Week, and a look back on other stories he covered recently.

In the first COVID update of the week, Tim Bousquet looked at recent outbreaks and reported on the press conference called Monday to explain what happened.

Philip Moscovitch researched this story for weeks, and it turned out to be one of our most popular articles this week. He dug into the history of some of the folks whose names are on schools across the province and found some very interesting stories.

Tuesday, November 9

Yvette d’Entremont spoke with Marie-Claude Rioux, the executive director of the province’s Acadian federation (la Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse–FANE), who talked about the new official Acadian community status for Tor Bay on the province’s Eastern Shore.

We welcomed a new writer this week, Victoria Welland, who reported on the story of how the Town of Lunenburg sold the home of the captain of the Bluenose, without letting the captain’s family know beforehand.

Philip Moscovitch caught up on some stories he’s written in the last couple of years, including a bit on flat earthers, a tenants’ right activist in Montreal, the pomodoro technique, and the demolition of a historic home in Prospect Village.

Tim Bousquet reported on the 102nd death of a Nova Scotian from COVID-19. Plus, all the details on new cases, demographics, vaccination, and testing locations.

Yvette d’Entremont was on the Halifax Regional Council beat this week and learned council approved spending for new modular housing units. A location has been already chosen in Dartmouth, although there are no details yet on where in Halifax the modular units will be placed.

Wednesday, November 10

In her second story from Halifax Regional Council, Yvette d’Entremont reported on a request for a report from Coun. Cathy Deagle Gammon, who wants to see amendments to HRM’s noise By-law N-200.

2. Morning File: No person is a footnote

Ethan Lycan-Lang wrote about George Lawrence Price, who was killed about two minutes before the signing of the Armistice during WWI. Lycan-Lang, who grew up in Price’s hometown of Port Williams, thinks about Price’s legacy, and he wrote, “everyone gets the chance to be their own story in their own time.”

More cases, continued community spread, and all the details on COVID-19 from Tim Bousquet.

Friday, November 12

Ethan Lycan-Lang and Leslie Amminson spent some time at People’s Park on Chebucto Road this week talking with park residents and volunteers about the collective impatience as they wait for the city to provide proper housing for the homeless.

Suzanne Rent learned about an exhibit on display on Portland Street in downtown Dartmouth that talks about the history and future of Black beauty culture. The exhibit was created by Samantha Dixon Slawter, a master hairstylist who’s been working for 30 years to promote Black beauty culture and end racism in the beauty industry.

3. The Tideline, with Tara Thorne: Villages

Villages is playing The Marquee tonight, so this week Tara Thorne chatted with band members and cousins Matt and Travis Ellis about the band’s debut EP, Upon the Horizon. Remember, you can always listen to The Tideline for free.

Tim Bousquet had the final COVID update for the week with new case counts, potential exposure notices, and vaccination status of recent cases.

