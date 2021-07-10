Welcome to Weekend File, where you’ll find links to all the articles you might have missed last week. Jump to sections in this article:

Saturday, July 3

Tim Bousquet had the full COVID-19 update with new case numbers, testing locations, demographics, and more.

Sunday, July 4

You might remember last week when Stephen Kimber brought us the story of J.C. and her fight to get back her infant son who was taken from her under controversial new changes to the child protection act (you can read Part 1 here and Part 2 here). In this column, Kimber tells us the backstory on the series that started with an email he got in November.

Sunday saw only three new cases of COVID-19. Tim Bousquet had the complete update again (he’s very good at this). And remember, we’re providing all our COVID articles for free. You can subscribe here.

Monday, July 5

Joan Baxter started the week with Part 1 of her two-part series on ticks and Lyme disease. Baxter interviewed with Brenda Sterling-Goodwin, who developed Lyme disease in the 1990s, and now advocates for more awareness and better treatments. This story might make you itch, but it’s an informative and important read.

Tim Bousquet got our Monday started with his Morning File on Nova Scotia Power’s “10-Year System Outlook,” which is already out of date. As coal plants in the province are set to shut down, Bousquet has thoughts on what could happen next. Hint: offshore wind power.

Zane Woodford dug through the trash this week. Well, more specifically he reports on the front end processes at the Otter Lake landfill, which the municipality wants to shut down, but the community monitoring committee overseeing that landfill doesn’t think that’s good idea. As Woodford learned, this is the third time the HRM has made this proposal. I’m going to sort my garbage now …

Zane Woodford reports on charges laid against a Halifax Regional Police officer by the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).

Monday started off with just one new case of COVID-19. Tim Bousquet had his detailed report.

Tuesday, July 6

Joan Baxter had more tick talk in part 2 of her series on ticks and tick-borne diseases. In this story, Baxter talks to self-described “Lyme warrior” Rob Murray about his advocacy and getting the medical community to take Lyme disease seriously.

On Tuesday morning, Halifax released a statement saying it would soon remove temporary shelters and people’s belongings. Zane Woodford reported on the city’s statement and the response from housing advocates who said they’d leave the shelters up despite the threat.

Have you ever noticed how many place names are repeated across Nova Scotia? Phil Moscovitch has and he went digging and found out just how common words like Country, Centre, Pubnico, and even Malignant are in communities and other geographic names across the province.

The number of new cases went up a bit for Tuesday. Tim Bousquet had the complete report.

Wednesday, July 7

Yvette d’Entremont reported on the results from the Canadian COVID-19 Antibody and Health Survey that show kids, youth, and visible minorities had the highest rates of antibodies prior to the third wave. The survey’s researcher told d’Entremont “I think we’re going to see that we’re going to have infections and coronavirus around for a long time.”

In his Morning File for the week, Ethan Lycan-Lang talks about how ticks and wildfires might be part of our “new normals” with climate change. And he riffs on a new commercial from Tim Horton’s about its new cool drinks that might leave you hot under the collar.

Just one new case of COVID on Wednesday. A good number for a hump day. Tim Bousquet had the full report. Bousquet live tweeted that day’s COVID briefing and shares an interesting exchange he had with chief medical officer, Dr. Robert Strang, about politicizing the COVID briefings.

Thursday, July 8

If you’re a homeowner looking to make energy efficient upgrades to your house, Zane Woodford reported on a new program that might interest you. On Wednesday, Halifax councillors on the Environment and Sustainability Standing Committee voted yes to the proposed pilot program that will provide “deep energy retrofits.” Sounds deep, indeed.

2. Morning File: Dialing in for radio funeral announcements

Suzanne Rent looks at funeral announcements on small-town radio stations in Nova Scotia and rounds out her Top 10 songs from the 80s that are constantly on the radio. She knows all the words.

Zane Woodford reported on how the municipality hired a “hip and nerdy” consulting company OrgCode from Ontario to train city staff on “empathy-based approaches to homeless encampments.” Yes, this is real, folks.

And then there were two … new cases of COVID-19 that is. Tim Bousquet brought us the complete update. He really could use a shot in the arm for all this work.

Friday, July 9

Under the Human Organ and Tissue Donation Act, which took affect earlier this year, Nova Scotians will have to opt out of being an organ donor rather than opt in. But Bousquet looks at some of the issues researchers uncovered around opting out. Also, Bousquet gives readers a look at the numbers behind the Examiner and how we’re spending your money.

Earlier this week, Zane Woodford covered news that the HRM gave a deadline to move temporary shelters in public parks downtown. Well, on Friday morning, two of those shelters were moved, four days ahead of the July 13 deadline, and amid an uproar from Haligonians.

Jennifer Henderson looks at the numbers behind an announcement from Premier Iain Rankin that the province will spend $96.5 million on long-term care, including new beds and renovations of nursing homes. It looks like more pre-election spending. When is that writ going to drop anyway?

We end the week with just one new case of COVID-19. Tim Bousquet has the complete update, including all the details on vaccination numbers.

