Weekend File

Sunday

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Sunday, October 17

Stephen Kimber looked at the disciplinary cases of two lawyers, Nash Brogan, who is white, and Lyle Howe, who is Black, and why there was such different penalties. Kimber asks: “Has our bar society yet had its racial reckoning? Will it ever?”

Monday, October 18

Matthew Byard reported on the online fundraiser launched by Devin Maxwell, who is Kayla Borden’s lawyer. In July 2020, Borden was pulled over, swarmed by six police officers, handcuffed, and placed under arrest before being released. She’s now appealing the decision in her case to the Nova Scotia Police Review Board.

Tim Bousquet heard a story about a man who takes money from people who don’t want to get vaccinated and he then gets the shots himself. Where did this urban legend of the Vaccine Con originate and why? Bousquet had some thoughts.

Tim Bousquet had the first COVID update of the week, but that didn’t include the vaccination status of recent cases because that information comes out on Friday. This would kick off a week of reminders from Bousquet.

Zane Woodford was at the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners virtual meeting where they debated a motion from Commissioner Harry Critchley aimed at launching an independent civilian review into the police action on August 18 when people living in shelters and tents downtown were evicted.

Tuesday, October 19

Nicole Gnazdowsky served the provincial departments of justice and labour with a notice of intended action on behalf of her parents and her brother Andrew’s estate. Zane Woodford had the latest in Gnazdowsky’s fight for answers in Andrew’s death in 2020.

Jennifer Henderson reported from Law Amendments Committee of the Nova Scotia Legislature where for six hours university students, teachers, and political volunteers all spoke out against holding provincial elections in July.

Philip Moscovitch headed to Peggy’s Cove where a new accessible viewing deck opened this week. For the most part, visitors were pleased with the new addition. But Moscovitch wondered, too, about the negative reactions to the changes and what they say about the deeper, more existential questions about Peggy’s Cove.

There was a COVID briefing on Tuesday where we learned about an outbreak at Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville. Three patients in a non-COVID unit tested positive for the virus and one of those patients is in ICU. Tim Bousquet had the latest figures.

Wednesday, October 20

This week, Northern Pulp announced it was giving the provincial government two months’ notice before it plans to start legal proceedings to get “more than $100 million” from the province for the closure of its pulp mill in Pictou County. Joan Baxter had the report.

Zane Woodford went to the first in-person meeting of Halifax Regional Council since the pandemic began. His Woodford Report included a roundup of everything that happened.

3. Morning File: Growing Spring Garden

Ethan Lycan-Lang took a stroll down Spring Garden Road and recalled the days when he lived nearby. What will the changes mean to Spring Garden Road when they’re all done in December? Plus, he shared some lovely photos of the autumn colours in the Annapolis Valley.

Philip Moscovitch wrote about the Disability Atlantic Arts Symposium, which starts today. The free symposium brings together disabled artists and features panels on establishing careers in ableist spaces and funding access, along with a conversation with funders, and a closing night cabaret.

It was nice to see the number of new cases under 10. Tim Bousquet had the full report.

Matthew Byard reported on the testimony from Raymond Sheppard at the Desmond Inquiry. Sheppard, who is Lionel Desmond’s cousin, testified Desmond experienced racism while in the Canadian Forces that may have contributed to his PTSD.

Zane Woodford was at Province House as the PC government rolled out the details of its housing plan, which includes rent control until the end of 2023. Woodford also spoke with activists and Halifax Mayor Mike Savage to get their reactions to the plan.

Thursday, October 21

Zane Woodford attended the Halifax’s License Appeal Committee on Wednesday where two cab drivers presented their appeals.

This is the second time Kat McCormack and Stevey Hunter have been on The Tideline. This week, they joined Tara Thorne to talk about Fat Juliet, the Eastern Front Theatre/Shakespeare By The Sea production you can watch at Alderney Landing until the end of October.

Suzanne Rent interviewed Allana Loh who lives riding her fat bike around Dartmouth and Halifax. But when Loh and her husband, Wayne, tried to take those fat bikes on the Halifax ferry, they were told they weren’t permitted to do so. Rent also had a bit on the wellness industry and its connections to far-right conspiracies.

Tim Bousquet had the COVID update, which didn’t include vaccination data. Because it wasn’t Friday.

Friday, October 22

1. Morning File: The ENTIRE WORLD is watching Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Some mucky mucks are not happy with CBRM getting in the way of business on the island. Mary Campbell at the Cape Breton Spectator doesn’t think anyone outside of the CBRM cares. But apparently people are watching, including Tim Bousquet’s cousin in New York!

Zane Woodford spent Thursday with Chris Miller, executive director of Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) Nova Scotia Chapter, and his team exploring the Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes Wilderness Area. Miller and other conservationists have worked for years to promote this area as a potential national urban park.

The Alton Gas project in Shubenacadie is dead. That news came out from a statement from its parent company, AltaGas of Calgary, on Friday. First Nations and environmentalists welcomed the news after years of insisting the project would harm the Shubenacadie River, fish habitats, and interfere with the Sipekne’katik First Nation’s treaty right to fish.

Matthew Byard had this profile of Tremayne “Trobiz” Howe, who owns a barbershop in Fairview where he also records his music, including his latest albums, Distance and Boom Bap.

It’s finally Friday. That means Tim Bousquet has all the vaccination data on recent cases. Plus, all the usual information like demographics, testing locations, and potential exposure advisories.

