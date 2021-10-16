Welcome to Weekend File, where you’ll find links to all the articles you might have missed last week. Jump to sections in this article:

Sunday, October 10

Stephen Kimber was listening to a COVID briefing when Premier Tim Houston said these three words: “I don’t know.” Kimber said it was a “minor moment,” but one that is different and refreshing about Houston’s leadership.

Tuesday, October 12

For months now, Tim Bousquet has been breaking down the math of the COVID-19 pandemic. In his Morning File this week, he looked at math of Nova Scotia’s vaccination rates and other good news about COVID. We all need it.

The first COVID update after the Thanksgiving weekend saw 99 new cases for four days. Tim Bousquet had all the data.

Zane Woodford was in the house as the province’s new PC government set out its priorities in the speech from the throne and the first full, in-person sitting of the Nova Scotia Legislature since the pandemic began.

Flu season is on the way and flu shots will soon be available. Suzanne Rent spoke with a pharmacist who said demand for flu shots was high last year, but there were issues with supply. And according to a survey done by the Canadian Pharmacists Association, more people will want flu shots again this season.

In a letter sent out on Tuesday, Dwayne Provo announced he had been appointed as the Associate Deputy Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs. The announcement comes in the wake of a meeting last month between Premier Tim Houston, African Nova Scotian Affairs Minister Pat Dunn, prominent organizers, and leaders within the Black community.

Wednesday, October 13

1. Morning File: Pandemics past and present

Suzanne Rent went to the Chase Gallery at the Nova Scotia Archives where photographer Len Wagg has portraits of health care workers and others involved in helping during the COVID-19 pandemic, displayed among copies of newspaper clippings and other historical documents about pandemics of the past. Go see it; it’s on until October 31.

This week’s second COVID update showed half of the new cases of COVID were among children who are not vaccinated. Twenty-three of the 24 new cases announced are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone.

Zane Woodford was back at the Nova Scotia Legislature on Day 2 of the fall session where the PC party introduced fix election dates starting July 15, 2025.

Matthew Byard had his latest roundup of news from the Black community in the Maritimes, including a fun story about East Preston’s Glasgow family’s appearance on Family Feud Canada.

Thursday, October 14

Jennifer Henderson reported on the change in timeline for the public hearing portion of the public inquiry into the mass shootings on April 2020. Now instead of starting this month, those hearings will take place in February 2022.

Joanne Pullin of Fletchers Lake, who has a cellphone tower on her property, will now have to start paying a much higher stormwater bill to Halifax Water after a ruling by Nova Scotia’s Utility and Review Board (UARB) ruled this week. Zane Woodford had the report.

Ethan Lycan-Lang took a look at some of the crises we’re seeing lately: housing, health care, climate, and so many more. Where to start? With small but immediate steps, he told us.

Tim Bousquet had the midweek COVID update with the vaccination and testing data, demographics, and potential exposure advisories.

Friday, October 15

1. Morning File: Remembering Robert Devet

Philip Moscovitch had stories on failed smoking bylaws, Nocturne, accepting and working with shrinking populations, plus a piece on the memorial to Robert Devet, publisher and editor of the Nova Scotia Advocate, who died September 27.

Matthew Byard was at the memorial for Robert Devet and spoke to activists from Nova Scotia’s Black community who wrote for the Nova Scotia Advocate, and who called Devet “one of the truest allies.”

The week’s COVID summary had all the detailed vaccination data, including graphs created by Tim Bousquet.

