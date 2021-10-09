Weekend File

Note: We won’t be publishing on Monday, October 11 because of Thanksgiving. We will be back on Tuesday.

Saturday, October 2

Tim Bousquet had the COVID update for Friday that included new case counts and vaccination data.

Sunday, October 3

Stephen Kimber has been writing about the trials of Dr. Gabrielle Horne since 2006. Tim Houston’s new government released a blacked-out 13-year-old document showing how much a previous government said it spent on private lawyers in her case after she was bullied out of her job. But Kimber wrote it’s not enough.

Monday, October 4

The Mass Casualty Commission is now underway, but Jennifer Henderson learned this week governments won’t be bound to act on its recommendations. Barbara McLean, the commission’s Director of Investigations, said it will be up to community members and leaders to “become those agents for change.”

Monday marked the first day that many non-essential businesses had to start checking customers’ proof of vaccination. After an incident at The Wooden Monkey in Halifax on Sunday, Tim Bousquet asked readers to be extra kind to servers, who are the ones enforcing the mandate. Oh, and tip well, too.

The numbers of new COVID cases were up and community spread was noted among unvaccinated people in the Central Zone between the ages of 20 to 40. Tim Bousquet had the details.

Suzanne Rent talked with restaurant and brewery owners and managers about the first day of the proof of vaccination mandate and it was so far, so good. Rent also talked with Gordon Stewart with the Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia about what owners, managers, and servers can do about difficult customers. Plus, tips from Cineplex and Recreation Nova Scotia about the mandate.

Tuesday, October 5

1. Morning File: Stories from Day 1 of Phase 5

Ethan Lycan-Lang, who works part-time as a bartender when he’s not writing Morning File, told us about his first day of the proof of vaccination mandate, and dealing with customers who don’t want to wear masks. And he offers a sincere and funny apology for an error in a previous Morning File.

More new cases, with increases in hospitalization and ICU numbers. Tim Bousquet had more.

Matthew Byard had Black News File #11 this week, with stories about Senator Donald Oliver’s new book and a piece on a new Black doctor who’s now practicing in Middleton.

Matthew Byard talked to a mother of nine children who said a landlord in Springhill called Child Protective Services to evict them. Seven of the nine children are now in care, in homes the mother said are not culturally appropriate.

Zane Woodford spent Tuesday following Halifax council, including at a public meeting on backyard chickens. Only one resident showed up to the meeting to cry foul (sorry, not sorry!). In the end, council voted unanimously to allow homeowners to have hens in their backyards. No roosters, slaughter, or the sale of eggs, chickens or meat, though.

Wednesday, October 6

Jennifer Henderson reported on an investigation into a COVID outbreak at 8.1 unit at the Halifax Infirmary. The investigation was completed by Dr. Ian Davis, an infectious disease specialist who works at the QE 2 Health Sciences Centre, and included several recommendations, most of which will cost money to implement.

2. Morning File: Bullshit and bafflegab

Suzanne Rent was her authentic self this week when she wrote this piece on bullshit and bafflegab from the self-help and coaching industries. You may all need some self care after reading this one.

A woman in her 70s who lived in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone was the 98th person to die from the virus. There was also a COVID briefing this week where chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang talked about the risk to young children, even as outbreaks continued in schools.

Thursday, October 7

Tim Bousquet reported on the ruling that said Nova Scotia did discriminate against Beth MacLean, Sheila Livingstone, and Joey Delaney by keeping them in segregated institutional settings for years.

It was the second announcement of a mandatory vaccination policy for employees this week. Zane Woodford reported on the policy for HRM employees, although it doesn’t yet include staff at Halifax Public Libraries or Halifax Water.

Philip Moscovitch looked at a story reported by CBC about the rise in cocaine use in Cape Breton that relied on a “fantastic claim” by a Cape Breton cop. Are people really stealing meat to trade with dealers for cocaine? There’s a lot more to the story, of course.

4. The Tideline, with Tara Thorne: Vinessa Antoine

If you’re a fan of Diggstown, the legal drama set in Halifax, Tara Thorne talked with its star, Vinessa Antoine, and producer, Floyd Kane, in this week’s episode of The Tideline.

The number of cases of COVID are up among children age 11 and under, and most of the 30 new cases are in the Central Zone. Tim Bousquet had the update.

Zane Woodford covered the provincial cabinet meeting this week where Premier Tim Houston said his government won’t appeal a Nova Scotia Court of Appeal decision that found the province systemically discriminated against people with disabilities. Houston told reporters supports will be in place for people with mental disabilities.

Friday, October 8

Joan Baxter had the story about two Nova Scotians working to protect an ecologically fragile area in northern Namibia. Like with all of Baxter’s work, this is well researched and told. This article is for subscribers, so you can always subscribe here.

Tim Bousquet looked at a countersuit from Transcontinental after Saltwire announced in 2019 it was suing the media company for misrepresenting the value of the properties it bought from them. Bousquet looked at that countersuit, but also wrote about what the future might bring for reporters at Saltwire when the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) ends on October 23.

Matthew Byard talked with Howard Benjamin, a graduate of the East Preston Empowerment Academy (EPEA), where students can upgrade their skills so they can get Red Seal certification for their trades. A recent report found the EPEA contributed more than $1 million to the province’s GDP.

Tim Bousquet had the final COVID update of the week, including the new case count and news that a school in Clayton Park, where there’s an outbreak, will close for a few days. This update also included all the vaccination data for the week.

