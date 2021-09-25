Weekend File

Here are the links to all the articles we published last week. Jump directly to the days you might have missed:

Saturday

Sunday

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday, September 18

Matthew Byard interviewed a Black mother whose daughter was bitten by a dog. That mom called Halifax Regional Police to report the incident and said that based on past experience, she feels that had her own dog bitten a white child, things would be different.

Sunday, September 19

Stephen Kimber has been writing stories about Nova Scotia’s child protection system since at least 2004. This week, he told us the story about Beth and her experiences with the system. With a Karla MacFarlane as the new Minister of Community Services, Kimber wondered if she would finally be the person to get things done.

Monday, September 20

Tim Bousquet looks at why the public might distrust some of the vaccination data coming from public health and writes, “there’s a difference between targeted critique and blanket distrust, and I’m seeing far too much of the latter.” He’d like the data on school-connected cases, though.

The first COVID update of the week and a three-day total of 55 new cases, most of which were in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone. Tim Bousquet had your report.

Halifax Board of Police Commissioners met on Monday for the first time since police evicted homeless people from tents and shelters downtown. Zane Woodford was at that meeting where Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella answered questions and promised a review of the events.

Tuesday, September 21

Zane Woodford had a summary of the results from the federal election that saw MPs Lenore Zann and Bernadette Peters lose their seats.

Matthew Byard recently spoke with Liberal MLA Tony Ince to get his response on PC MLA Pat Dunn’s new role in African Nova Scotian Affairs and Ince’s plans to create a Black caucus with other Black MLAs.

Suzanne Rent looked at the appeal of multi-level marketing schemes and why they attract suburban moms, who really need better system supports. And she learned about James Munroe Munyon and his “cures” of yore.

Matthew Byard had his weekly roundup of stories from the Black community, including articles on a spelling bee, films at the FIN International Film Festival featuring the Black community, and details on a new talk show launching in Halifax in February.

The number of new cases rose in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone this week. Tim Bousquet had the update.

Wednesday, September 22

1. Morning File: Security theatre and COVID

Tim Bousquet had to pay $79 for a certified COVID antigen test before his trip to the US. But the certificate he got back was an unlocked fillable PDF. That means he could change the name and other details on the certificate to anything — like Elmer Fudd. He didn’t change the name, of course, but it doesn’t mean others won’t.

Tim Bousquet had the midweek COVID update with all the testing, demographic, and vaccination information.

Thursday, September 23

In part one of this series, Joan Baxter took us through the process of submitting a Freedom of Information (FOIPOP) request to the province about whether it would agree to protect the French River watershed. It’s a detailed look at the process, the fees, and the frustrations many face when looking for information.

Matthew Byard caught up with R&B duo Kaleb Simmonds and Andru Winter to learn about their latest single, No Control, their ventures beyond music, the racial politics of the Nova Scotia music industry, and Simmonds’ recent health scare.

3. Morning File: Life on the barrens

Philip Moscovitch shared photos by Kent Martin, who spent three years documenting the life and beauty of the barrens around Peggy’s Cove. Moscovitch also looked at how treating suicide as a personal and not a social issue affects resources for those who need them.

Zane Woodford reported on a letter from Coun. Waye Mason to the Board of Police Commissioners about an email sent by RCMP to Halifax councillors whose districts are under RCMP jurisdiction. The email contained information about a recent case in which a Black couple was stopped by a Mountie. Woodford learned more at a virtual meeting of the board.

A woman in her 80s is the most recent Nova Scotian to die from COVID-19. Tim Bousquet had the details.

Premier Tim Houston spoke with reporters on Thursday afternoon and talked about the “creeping number” of new cases of COVID-19. Houston also talked about some of the fixes for health care, including virtual appointment for those Nova Scotians who don’t have a family doctor. Jennifer Henderson had the rundown.

Friday, September 24

In part 2 of her series on Right to Know Week and freedom of information in the province, Joan Baxter talked to an expert on how Nova Scotia’s FOIPOP Act could be better. One step? A change in attitude in the public sector.

2. Morning File: Capturing the recovery from a headshot hangover

Ethan Lycan-Lang spent every day during the federal election working on a gig that had him collecting the headshots of the more than 2,000 candidates in the running. In this Morning File, he took us through that tedious process that almost had him jump naked in the ocean to find relief. Needless to say, he’s happy the election is all over.

Zane Woodford was in downtown Halifax yesterday as hundreds of students and their supporters marched through the streets calling for action on climate change. One of the organizers told Woodford they “couldn’t continue living my life in a way that was like happy and fulfilled unless I did something to organize.”

Subscribe to the Halifax Examiner

We have many other subscription options available, or drop us a donation. Thanks!