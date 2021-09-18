Weekend File

Worried you might have missed some articles this week? Jump to the day to check:

Sunday

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

And a reminder: we’re always looking to hear your stories and ideas for our investigative series, PRICED OUT: Addressing the Housing Crisis. You can call or text our message line at 1-819-803-6215 or email us at [email protected]

You can also join us at our virtual community session on Thursday, Sept. 23 from 6 to 8pm. Click here to register for that event.

You can learn about the PRICED OUT series here.

Sunday, September 12

The RCMP recently acknowledged that street checks caused “disproportionate harm” to the Black community, but refused to apologize for using them. Stephen Kimber had thoughts on that this week: “Yes, street checks do disproportionately affect African Nova Scotians. But no, that’s not our fault. If you get street checked because you’re Black, well… that’s your problem. You’re Black.”

Monday, September 13

Suzanne Rent tried to avoid social media over the weekend and that got her thinking about how social media is affecting our lives and responses to COVID-19. All that looking for bad news online has a name: doomscrolling.

Are you doomscrolling?

Matthew Byard’s latest Black News File has stories on African Nova Scotian artists nominated for Music Nova Scotia awards, a documentary on the Coloured Hockey League that will start filming in the province this fall, and a fun bit on famous Portias and Violas.

The first COVID update of the week and there were a lot of new cases of the virus, although that was a three-day total. Tim Bousquet had all the details.

Tuesday, September 14

Tim Bousquet had a story about Matthieu Aikins, who’s been in Afghanistan reporting news from that country for the New York Times and has no plans on leaving. Aikins is from Halifax and Bousquet recalled meeting Aikins when he was freelancing here.

There were 66 new cases announced on Tuesday, but the bigger news was that the province was delaying Phase 5, which was supposed to kick in on Wednesday. Now, we’re looking at Oct. 4. That’s when the proof of vaccination policy kicks in.

Zane Woodford reported on Halifax regional councillors’ vote in favour of a set of new road design guidelines, which govern the dimensions and geometry of new roads, sidewalks and other infrastructure. It’s the first update to the guidelines since 2013, but as Woodford learned councillors had some concerns about the specifics.

Wednesday, September 15

Woodford was back on Wednesday morning with his Halifax Regional Council roundup that we like to call the Woodford Report.

Ethan Lycan-Lang gets his eggs at roadside farm stands in the Annapolis Valley where he lives. And he learned that someone has been stealing money from the farm stands — where the honour system has long been the usual way to pay.

You could feel the relief after two days of dozens of new cases. Tim Bousquet had the report. Oh, and he finally got some data he’s been wanting the last few months.

Zane Woodford went to a virtual meeting of regional council’s Audit and Finance Standing Committee where Evangeline Colman-Sadd and Ashley Maxwell presented their audit on Halifax Fire’s inspection program. Turns out it needs some work.

Thursday, September 16

Jennifer Henderson reported that elective or non-urgent surgeries in the Halifax area and across northern Nova Scotia from Cumberland to Antigonish counties are postponed. A news release from Nova Scotia health said there have been “considerable staffing challenges, including nursing vacancies” in the province during the pandemic.

Impact of Race and Culture Assessments (IRCAs) are now mandatory in Nova Scotia when a Black person is being sentenced. Matthew Byard spoke with Nova Scotia Legal Aid lawyer Brandon Rolle about what this means and what work still needs to be done.

Bretten Hannam has worked on Wildhood, the story of a Two-Spirit Mi’kmaq teen who sets off to find the mother he thought was dead for the past 10 years. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and Tara Thorne caught up with Hannam to talk about the film.

4. Morning File: Standing up against street harassment

Suzanne Rent took bystander intervention training this week in a webinar with women’s rights advocate Julie Lalonde. And remember that couple who moved from Toronto to Mushaboom? Rent learned how the past year has turned out for them.

Zane Woodford checked out the year-end financial statements for Events East, the Crown corporation that runs the Halifax Convention Centre, and learned the company reported it lost $11,295,905 in fiscal 2020-2021.

Tim Bousquet had the COVID report. A lot more new cases, 27 of which were in Nova Scotia Health’s Northern Zone and all are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Friday, September 17

People who were evicted from their shelters and tents a month ago were moved to a hotel in Dartmouth. But as Zane Woodford learned, their stay there ended this week, and he tried to find out why. Updated later Friday afternoon, with the full response of Brynn Budden, HRM spokesperson.

Evelyn C. White looked at films in this month’s FIN International film festival that highlight the voices and stories of marginalized groups. She highly recommends we see Being Black in the Nova Scotian Music Industry, Rocky and Joan, Wildhood, Kreations, Freedom Swell, Dawn, Her Dad, and the Tractor, and 8:37 Rebirth.

Bike sales and repair shop announced this week it now has a living wage policy. Suzanne Rent spoke with owner Andrew Feenstra about why he decided to go ahead with the policy, which gave some staff raises worth several dollars per hour.

4. Morning File: Nova Scotia keeps building ugly bridges

Tim Bousquet followed Stephen Archibald’s continuing travels along Nova Scotia’s Eastern Shore. In these most recent photos, Archibald looks at some of the bridges along the way. Bousquet doesn’t think they’re too pretty. Also, he put out a plea for someone to help fix his phone.

Subscribe to the Halifax Examiner

We have many other subscription options available, or drop us a donation. Thanks!