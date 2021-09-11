Welcome to Weekend File, where you’ll find links to all the articles you might have missed last week. Jump to sections in this article:

Sunday

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Sunday, September 5

Premier Tim Houston has made big changes since his government was sworn in, including firing the CEO and entire board of the Nova Scotia Health Authority. So, Stephen Kimber asks, “But will this latest transformational change, this reset, these new brooms clean up the mess that everyone agrees our health care system has become?”

Monday, September 6

Matthew Byard reported on Nova Scotia Conservative candidate Steven Cotter, who apologized last weekend for deleted social media posts in which he made comments about Muslims. Cotter, who is running in the riding of Central Nova, remains as a candidate.

Tuesday, September 7

Philip Moscovitch learned about the cost to dine on the ocean floor at Burntcoat Head Park. And he also had a great bit on candy. You know about chicken bones, right? But what about cod bones? Moscovitch did the taste test for you.

Matthew Byard had this week’s Black News File with stories about a scholarship for Black Nova Scotian writers, George Elliott Clarke’s conversation with Mayann Francis, and a new documentary on Rocky and Joan Jones.

The number looked like a lot, but it was a four-day total. Tim Bousquet had the post-Labour Day update.

Joan Baxter reported on the news that Northern Pulp has been shipping run-off and “landfill leachate” from its hibernating pulp mill site to Colchester County’s municipal sewage treatment facility in Lower Truro, which discharges into the Bay of Fundy.

Wednesday, September 8

Two new developments with 679 residential units will be built on Robie Street after the proposals got the green light from Halifax and West Community Council. Zane Woodford reported on the proposals, which will displace 110 affordable units.

Tim Bousquet’s been feeling under the weather lately, but he used a home-testing kit and he doesn’t have COVID-19. The rapid testing sites will soon close, so stock up on your home-testing kits.

Jennifer Henderson reported on a lawsuit filed in a Newfoundland court this week that says some foam on machines used by people with sleep apnea releases toxic chemicals. And some people can’t seem to get new machines. This story includes an update with comments from Health Canada.

Starting September 15, Nova Scotia will head into Phase 5. And on Wednesday, the province announced a “proof of vaccination” policy that will kick in on October 4. How will that differ from a vaccine passport? Tim Bousquet found out.

Zane Woodford has covered the testimony into the death of Corey Rogers since June. This week, he reported on closing arguments from the lawyers, including those representing Rogers’ mother, the three Halifax Regional Police officers, and the police department.

Thursday, September 9

Suzanne Rent loves a good Nova Scotia road trip. In this Morning File, she wrote about some of the roads she’s travelled and a bit of the history on them. She also interviewed the executive director of Coverdale Courtwork Society about the increase in its livable wage to $22.75/hr for its staff.

Tara Thorne talked with married moviemakers Nancy Urich and Seth A. Smith about their latest flick Tin Can, a drama about a world consumed by a plague and a scientist trapped in a life-suspension chamber. This episode also includes a couple of tracks from Dog Day.

Jennifer Henderson reported that Tim Halman, Nova Scotia’s new Minister of Environment and Climate Change, released a decision that rejected proposed modifications to Atlantic Gold’s Touquoy gold mine at Moose River on the Eastern Shore. So what’s next? Henderson had Atlantic Gold’s reponse.

In the latest story in our series PRICED OUT, Philip Moscovitch interviewed tenants who fought to get back their damage deposits. He also learned what tenants’ rights are and interviewed tenant advocates on how you can get that deposit back. Click here to learn more about our PRICED OUT series.

There were 17 new cases of COVID announced with a total of 74 active cases in the province and one person in hospital. Tim Bousquet had the details.

Friday, September 10

A new development on the old Mills Brothers location on Spring Garden Road got the go-ahead from the city’s Design Review Committee on Thursday, even though construction already started. But as Zane Woodford reported, the committee had some questions about the design and other elements and learned they had no power to make recommendations.

Jennifer Henderson reported on what the upcoming public inquiry into last year’s mass shootings will look like. The public hearings will start on October 26.

Matthew Byard had this story about the African Nova Scotia flag, which was created by Black educator Wendie Wilson and unveiled at a ceremony at the Black Cultural Centre in Cherrybrook during Nova Scotia’s African Heritage Month. But as Byard learned, some members of the Black community said they weren’t consulted about the flag and its design.

Earlier this week, the RCMP said it wouldn’t apologize for the use of street checks, which are used far more often with Black people than white people. Byard reached out to a number of Halifax councillors to get their reactions and reported on what some of them said.

5. Morning File: Keeping vigil for peace

Ethan Lycan-Lang wrote a lovely piece about the Wolfville Peace Vigil, a group of four men who have been protesting war and promoting peace every Saturday morning in Wolfville since just days after 9/11. And what was Larry Walker, Lycan-Lang’s childhood baseball hero, doing wear a SpongeBob SquarePants pin during his induction to the Baseball Hall of Fame? Lycan-Lang tried to find out.

Zane Woodford wrapped up the week by describing some of the loose ends left to tie up before we finally see the beginning of the end of the Cogswell Interchange.

